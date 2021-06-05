Police arrest the combat passenger during the flight at Jacksonville International Airport





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Police at Jacksonville International Airport confirmed Friday that a passenger on the plane has been arrested and the FBI is investigating the incident. A source confirms that a couple was on board the plane with a child in their lap. The source said the couple was told the baby was too old to sit on someone’s lap and that the woman agreed to take another flight but the husband got angry and asked to be left off the plane as well. The source said the man hit another passenger and that he was an off-duty JSO officer on the flight. When the officer tried to intervene, the source said, the man hit the badge on her hand. The source said the man was beaten to the floor by other passengers and held on to police for arrest. One suspect was not identified by police. As mentioned, the FBI is investigating when the doors of an airplane close, incidents on board fall under federal jurisdiction. Ad Passengers on board the plane said they were late and that the plane was a Delta flight bound for Boston. A witness, who asked not to be identified, said she was on the flight with her husband and children. I have small children, she said. It was disturbing. We just wanted to go on vacation. According to Flight Aware, which provides information about passenger airline flights, the plane was originally scheduled to take off at 12:15 p.m. He said the plane did not leave the runway until 5:10 p.m. The aircraft is an Embraer 175 and can carry up to 70 passengers. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, from January 1 to May 24, there were approximately 2,500 reports of undisciplined passengers. The FAA has not always kept a list of these reports, but it started last year after an increase in complaints due to disguised mandates. In May, a flight attendant was punched in the face by a passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight that landed in San Diego, California. That passenger was charged with crime drums.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos