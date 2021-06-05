Thousands lined up for COVID-19 strokes at Queensland vaccine centers

Long queues have formed outside community vaccination centers across Queensland this weekend, with health authorities preparing for a large turnout as part of their nationwide vaccination campaign.

Main points: More than 15,000 doses of vaccine are expected to be administered this weekend

More than 15,000 doses of vaccine are expected to be administered this weekend The only walks accepted will be priority workers, who may still face a wait

The only walks accepted will be priority workers, who may still face a wait More community vaccination centers will open across the state in the coming days

Authorities initially expected to administer about 15,000 doses of vaccine at 18 centers this weekend, but the state’s newly appointed vaccine coordinator, Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Chelepy, said the figure was now expected to be much higher.

He announced several other vaccination distributors across the state in the following days to manage demand.

“We hope to add two to three community hubs next week and then, in the future, we will be setting up 14 community centers across the state,” he said.

“But we definitely want to learn logistically what went well and what did not go well from these centers this weekend and then build it in order to get the maximum capacity.”

Currently, those who qualify for a vaccine at one of the centers include those from priority groups 1a and 1b, workers in high-risk settings, and adults aged 40-49.

Adults aged 50 and over who do not fall into priority groups should visit their GP or a Commonwealth Respiratory Clinic for their vaccine.

Read more about the spread of vaccines in Australia:

Pleafor priority workers

Health authorities specifically appeal to priority 1a workers who do not have a reservation to attend a vaccination center, saying they can expect to be vaccinated within a few hours.

A Guide to Queensland Vaccine Centers More COVID-19 vaccine centers have opened in Queensland this weekend as more people seek to get their first shot. Find out if you are right and where you can get your first dose. Read more

“Although we are fully reserved here [in Logan], it is an absolute priority that emergency workers, meat workers, care workers and disabled workers are harmed as many of those workers get vaccinated as possible, “said Deputy Commissioner Chelepy.

“If you are in that priority group, you can come to our vaccination centers and we will give you priority; we will save you today.

“Per the rest of the community, please book“

Deputy Commissioner Chelepy said he was concerned the vaccines might be consumed over the weekend and encouraged people at regional centers to book appointments.

Questions about COVID vaccines? We have the answer Confused about vaccine use in Australia? We have found the answers to the questions you have asked. Read more

“I know Townsville was the one this morning that had a very low number of bookings,” he said.

“They planned to put 150 in an hour in Townsville.

“The local health group there made a call to the community to come down and the community responded extremely well and now we have that number coming back.”

After scenes of frustration at vaccination sites earlier this week, Deputy Commissioner Chelepy said he felt the community had realized they needed to make a reservation before going for a vaccination.

“I think that message is becoming clearer now,” he said.

At the Rocklea Showgrounds clinic Saturday morning, two reservations waited an average of an hour before receiving the vaccine.

Here’s what you need to know about the Victoria COVID explosion:

Selina Huisman, an elderly care worker, said she did not wait for the reception and was pleased she was getting the vaccines.

Booking online was very easy[and]the alignment seems to be going fast, even though some time has passed, “she said.

Want more local news? We offer front pages tailored to local audiences in each state and territory. Find out how to opt for more news from Queensland. Read more

Ms. Huisman encouraged others in her sector to book an appointment.

Jay Buenbeniba booked the meeting only on Thursday and had his first hit by noon Saturday.

“I think it’s very easy,” he said.

“You book online, in 30 minutes you get confirmation, and that’s it.”

David Bloye said he had long been waiting for an opportunity to make his own vaccine.

“I’m under 50, I have no basic health concerns, but it’s available, so I was eager to go in and do it.”

What you need to know about coronavirus: