FIU specialist Fulbright eavesdropping to help Iceland tackle cybercrime | FIU News





Rob Guerette’s experience in crime prevention and transnational crime is the right fit to address Iceland’s most pressing problem – cybercrime. Guerette was invited by the University of Akureyri and the National Police Commissioner of Iceland Center for Police Training and Professional Development to review the country’s approach to cyber security and critical infrastructure and to help establish continuing university education courses. on the recognition and prevention of cybercrime. As a Fulbright Specialist, Guerrette will share his international expertise as a crime preventer and scientist with police authorities and university staff. In 2016, Iceland eliminated the police academy and scheduled the training of all officer recruits at the university. “Even within the study of crime, cybercrime is the newest frontier and this project allows to learn in real time to develop the prevention of the crime situation [methods] and the problem-oriented police approach, “said Guerette, associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs. “The Icelandic police and I will look at ways to apply evidence-based knowledge as they fight cybercrime.” Although the country experiences a low rate of conventional crime, it has recently faced cyber-based violations. Iceland’s geographical isolation and harsh winters have created a citizen dependent on cyber systems with high levels of internet engagement. More than a decade ago – as a highly internet-oriented, innovative and progressive country – the island nation gained fame when it became a stronghold for WikiLeaks, an international organization that publishes online news feeds and classified media provided by anonymous sources. Its website was launched in Iceland. Due to cheap energy costs and cold climate, the country is also now a very desirable place for the fast growing Bitcoin mining industry. When foreign entrepreneurs bought Iceland’s surplus of large cheap warehouses to set up Bitcoin mines, an increase in energy consumption in the country was noticeable; their tax revenues doubled. Since the Bitcoin mine requires a large amount of energy consumption, Iceland’s cold temperatures compensate for the heat generated – making its geography ideal for industry concentration. As the Bitcoin mining industry grew, so did cybercrime. “Often, government and industry develop new systems without realizing how they can create new opportunities for crime. Then, as lawbreakers become aware of these new weaknesses, a crime harvest begins. Then government and private security start working to identify and close the gaps, so crimes are less likely to be committed, “Guerette said.” This sequence of industrial / technical innovation – the reaping of crime – reconstructed security is also part of “from our history, from the creation of motor vehicles to ATMs, to mobile phones. The implementation of established crime prevention, science-based and evidence-based approaches allows for a more effective response to these crime harvests.” Using these ways of preventing crime helps police develop a better understanding of opportunity structures in the physical and virtual spaces where cybercrime occurs, so they can change those physical and virtual environments to be less desirable for offenders. “This will be achieved through a collaborative effort consisting of government and private industry, crime scientists and computer scientists, and a good old-fashioned police job,” Guerette added. Throughout his career, Guerette has developed practical approaches to crime prevention and reduction. “I have worked with other researchers to apply preventative approaches to several studies, interact with police agencies, and facilitate reviews on crime prevention assessments while serving on the US DOJ CrimeSolutions panel. While crime activities may vary, “Theories and basic approaches to responding to crime are extremely universal,” he said. Guerette’s Fulbright Specialist Award provides support to further the study of international crime phenomena, and this time, he can stay in one place for more than a few days. He is scheduled to leave for Iceland in September.

