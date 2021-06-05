LP preparing for possible Robredo candidacy for president in 2022 – Manila Bulletin





Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesman revealed that the political machinery of the opposition, especially that of the Liberal Party (LP) of which Robredo is chairman, is preparing in case it decides to seek the presidency. This is not simply because there is no official candidate yet, no one has openly stated, this does not mean that nothing is happening. All preparations are being made by all of these groups, attorney Barry Gutierrez said Friday night at One News the Chief. Vice President Leni Robredos Spokesman Barry Gutierrez (OVP photo) Members of the opposition party have been vocal about Robredo’s desire to run, but the vice-president has remained the mum for her political plans. Some even speculate that she may not run as president but as governor of her native province of Camarines Sur. If she decides to run, their support will be complete and clear. And now, they are already moving to prepare the ground for a possible presidential candidacy for VP (or) whoever he will be as a presidential candidate, Gutierrez said. Robredo lags behind pre-campaign presidential polls, often finishing only fifth or sixth, behind Davao’s presidential daughter and mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, senators Grace Poe and Manny Pacquiao and Manila mayor Isko Moreno. READ: Robredo denies the realities, the results of the poll on the possible presidential direction of 2022 Although not performing well in the polls, Robredo remains the administration’s most formidable opponent, having been the face of the opposition for the past five years. The vice president also has the support of the opposition 1Sambayan coalition, as well as a number of harshest critics of the Duterte administrations. Former Congressman Teddy Baguilat Jr., a member of the LP vice-president, said they are actually creating different chapters each week in preparation for Robredo’s 2022 presidential bid. READ: Robredo declares: ‘I am still open to run for president’ Now we are recruiting non-politicians to join our 643 policies. We are building member chapters for each area, he said in a recent Twitter post. Baguilat noted that the LP has now grown to 180 chapters nationwide from 70 chapters last year. As for those in opposition, just stay on course. United – ang mantra (Mantra is united). Keep organizing. Let the administration form their multiple tickets. Huling halakhak tayo (We will have the last laugh), he said. Earlier, Robredo transferred the residence from Naga City to the municipality near Magarao. Rumors were circulating that this is in preparation for her application to run as governor Camarines Sur, but her camp said she remains a Naga voter and her transfer of residence is due to the property she and her siblings bought in Magarao.



