Former Himachal minister, BJP leader Narendra Bragta dies at PGI





Former horticulture minister Himachal Pradesh and head of state BJP whip Narendra Bragta, 69, died of post-Covid complications at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, on Saturday morning. He survived by his wife Pushpa and sons Chetan and Dhruv. Chetan broke the news on Twitter and said his father had been undergoing treatment at PGI for the past two weeks. He urged supporters to exercise restraint during this difficult time for the family by adhering to the Covid-19 protocol. Read also: Covid daily cases of India fall to 120,529, active cases fall to over 1.5 million Prime Minister Jai Ram Thakur described his death as a colossal loss. BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and former Prime Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son and Union Finance Minister Anurag Thakur, state party chief Suresh Kashyap Former parliamentary secretary Rohit Thakur also wished him death. Strengthen the apple marketing infrastructure A popular Himachal Pradesh apple belt leader, Bragta was minister of horticulture twice from 1998-2002 and from 2008-12. He mainly contributed to the strengthening of the marketing infrastructure in the state apple growing regions and remained vocal in the assembly on issues related to horticulture. Bragta was elected to the state assembly in 1998 by the Shimla electorate and re-elected in 2007 by Jubbal-Kotkhai. He was Minister of State for Horticulture (independent charge) from 1998-02 and Horticulture, Technical Education and Minister of Health from 2007-12. He was re-elected to Vidhan Sabha for the third time in December 2017 and appointed chairman, a public sector enterprise; member, rules and library; and members, committees of commodities. Bragta was named the main whip of the BJP and was given the status of cabinet rank. Began political leader as student leader Born September 15, 1952, in Shimla, Bragta was general secretary of the boys’ parliament at the DAV School, Shimla, in 1969 and was vice president of the Central Student Association at SDB College, Shimla, in 1971. He made his post graduated in political science from Himachal Pradesh University and went on to become a member of HP University Court in 1973. He was a member of the Fruit Support Award Board in 1988 and the Board of HPMC (Horticultural Production Corporation and Corporate Processing) in 1990 Bragta was elected president of Janata Yuva Morcha from 1978-82. He led the Fruit Growers Association in Shimla District and HP Kisan Morcha before becoming Secretary General and Executive Member of the BJP and National Secretary Kisan Morcha from 1994-96.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos