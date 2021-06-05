Vietnam seeks China’s help in providing Covid vaccines

A doctor prescribes a dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a medical center in Quang Tri Central Province, May 13, 2021. Photo by VnExpress / Hoang Tao.

Vietnam and China must work together to fight Covid-19, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, and sought countries’ support for Vietnam’s vaccine strategy.



Speaking to Li on the phone on Friday, he sought to strengthen mutual political trust and discuss means to promote bilateral ties, particularly socio-economic ones, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two leaders agreed that they should strengthen bilateral co-operation to fight the pandemic.

Chinh also sought China’s cooperation and support for Vietnam to receive Covid vaccines.

It aims to provide 150 million doses this year to cover 70 percent of its population.

It is seeking not only multiple resources for purchases, but also the transfer of technology to produce vaccines themselves.

The Ministry of Health on Friday approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine. Vero Cell, Inactivated, is manufactured by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group.

This is the third vaccine approved by Vietnam for emergency use after Russias Sputnik V and the one made by the British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

Chinh said maintaining and developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperation between Vietnam and China is always a top priority and the focus of Vietnam’s foreign policy.

Li promised cooperation and support for Vietnam in the fight against Covid-19.

He also said that China attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam and is ready to further deepen friendly neighborly relations between the two countries to bring practical benefits to their peoples.

Vietnam had vaccinated 1.2 million of its 96 million population against Covid.

It has been dealing with a new wave for more than five weeks and infections have risen to 5,250 in 37 of its 63 cities and provinces since Saturday morning.