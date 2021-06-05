Eatala Rajender resigns as MLA, offers TRS a bitter adieu- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: Former Health and Finance Minister Eatala Rajender, who was fired by the Telangana State Cabinet a month ago after allegations of misappropriation of certain lands were filed against him, announced on Friday that he was resigning as MLA and was also resigning hand over TRS governance. He is expected to present his resignation letter to the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly soon. Rainender, who has been on TRS for nearly two decades, is set to join the BJP in the next four or five days in the presence of Union Interior Minister Amit Shah after the latter is released from hospital. Rainender recently met with BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi and spoke with Amit Shah. At a crowded press conference on Friday, Rajender claimed that TRS had won several elections in the Huzurabad Assembly segment just because of his efforts. Six times the MLA said it won from the large wholesale segment because of people’s support and not because of the TRS Form B. “Even the daughter of Prime Minister K Kavitha, who competed on a TRS B form, was defeated,” he said. Raising serious allegations against Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government, Rajender said the government had suppressed the RTC strike last year. READ ALSO | To stay or to separate? Eatala Rajender followers unable to set their minds “KCR had the bank in the power of money and plots to win the last MLC Graduate election,” Rainender claimed. He said even Finance Minister T Harish Rao had faced humiliation. Along with Rajender, former MLA E Ravinder Reddy, former Karimnagar ZP chairman Tula Uma and many others also resigned from TRS on Friday. No alternative but BJP Later, in an informal conversation, Rainender said that although he believed in the ideology of the Left, he was joining the BJP as, apart from the saffron party, there was no alternative to the TRS in the State. “Everyone knows that TRS is controlling Congress,” he noted. Rainender said several other TRS leaders will also leave the party soon. THIS WORD EATALA Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, who gives KCR medicine, became a member of RS

It is not Pragathi Bhavan, it is a slave settlement

There are no IAS officers in the CMO from the SC and BC communities

The KCR held reviews of the Departments of Finance and Health without the presence of Ministers

Why is KCR daughter Kavitha heading the Singareni union?

Even Dharna Chowk is closed. The special telangana can not be reality without turmoil

I compromised and said it was not wrong to do KTR CM. T Harish Rao said the same thing

KCR should be reminded that TRS is not a regional party like the other parties played by Lalu, Mayawati and Jayalalaithaa

Right from RSS to RSU, everyone supported the T movement

Those who took part in the T movement are outside the party. Foreigners at that time are domestic now

The KCR met with Varavara Rao during the special State Movement, but did not utter a single word when the latter was imprisoned.

When you (KCR) cannot trust your Ministers, how can you rule over four million people in the state?

