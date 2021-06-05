International
World Environment Day 2021: Why ecosystem restoration is important | Latest India News
World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 around the world to inspire people and communities to take steps to prevent the growing strain on planet Earth’s natural systems from reaching its saturation points.
This year World Environment Day is about ecosystem restoration and calls for urgent action to revitalize damaged ecosystems, with Pakistan being the host country for this day.
Restoring the ecosystem matters in a globalized world that has witnessed rapid development at blinding speeds. According to the United Nations, the world loses enough forests every three seconds to cover a football field, and over the past century over half of our wetlands have been destroyed. Up to 50% of our coral reefs have already been lost and up to 90% of coral reefs could be lost by 2050, even if global warming is limited to an increase of 1.5C, the UN has warned
READ ALSO | UNEP report to start today. All you need to know
The loss of the ecosystem deprives the world of carbon sinks, such as forests and peatlands, at a time when humanity is less able to afford it. Global greenhouse gas emissions have increased exponentially for three years and the blue planet is one step ahead on its path to potentially catastrophic climate change.
Moreover, the pandemic of coronavirus disease has given us an insight into how debilitating the consequences of ecosystem loss can be. The shrinkage zone of natural habitat for animals has led to ideal conditions for the spread of pathogens, including coronaviruses.
World Environment Day 2021 focuses on ecosystem restoration and its theme is Reimagine. Recreate Restore Day will kick off the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), a global mission to revitalize billions of acres, from forests to farmland, from mountain tops to deep sea.
READ ALSO | On World Environment Day, India’s top ten concerns
Ecosystem restoration means preventing, stopping and reversing this damage to go from the exploitation of nature to its healing. He also calls for help in recovering ecosystems that have been degraded or destroyed, as well as preserving ecosystems that are still intact. Restoration can occur in many ways, such as through active planting or by removing pressures so that nature can recover on its own.
Restoring the ecosystem on a global scale is important if we want to mitigate the scale of the ecological crisis we are currently facing and protect biodiversity for future generations.
Our food systems and the revival of forest and agrarian crops depend on healthy soil. But land degradation not only jeopardizes the core value of ecosystems but also its ability to produce healthy and sustainable food. Therefore, soil restoration is important to support life on earth.
READ ALSO | Generations at work: Their love for the environment knows no age
Indigenous culture is essential to the community and society. However, ecological erosion has the potential to erode culture, including that of knowledge and language. This knowledge is often hyper-localized and has evolved over thousands of years and is essential to the health of many ecosystems and the livelihoods of communities across the globe. Therefore, ecological restoration can help maintain the diversity of human cultures by supporting mutually beneficial relationships between human beings and nature.
Restoring ecosystems carries substantial benefits for humans. It also creates jobs in rural areas where they are most needed.
Some countries have already invested in restoration as part of their strategies to recover from coronavirus disease while others are turning to restoration to help them adapt to a climate that is already changing.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]