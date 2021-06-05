World Environment Day 2021: Why ecosystem restoration is important | Latest India News

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 around the world to inspire people and communities to take steps to prevent the growing strain on planet Earth’s natural systems from reaching its saturation points.

This year World Environment Day is about ecosystem restoration and calls for urgent action to revitalize damaged ecosystems, with Pakistan being the host country for this day.

Restoring the ecosystem matters in a globalized world that has witnessed rapid development at blinding speeds. According to the United Nations, the world loses enough forests every three seconds to cover a football field, and over the past century over half of our wetlands have been destroyed. Up to 50% of our coral reefs have already been lost and up to 90% of coral reefs could be lost by 2050, even if global warming is limited to an increase of 1.5C, the UN has warned

The loss of the ecosystem deprives the world of carbon sinks, such as forests and peatlands, at a time when humanity is less able to afford it. Global greenhouse gas emissions have increased exponentially for three years and the blue planet is one step ahead on its path to potentially catastrophic climate change.

Moreover, the pandemic of coronavirus disease has given us an insight into how debilitating the consequences of ecosystem loss can be. The shrinkage zone of natural habitat for animals has led to ideal conditions for the spread of pathogens, including coronaviruses.

World Environment Day 2021 focuses on ecosystem restoration and its theme is Reimagine. Recreate Restore Day will kick off the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), a global mission to revitalize billions of acres, from forests to farmland, from mountain tops to deep sea.

Ecosystem restoration means preventing, stopping and reversing this damage to go from the exploitation of nature to its healing. He also calls for help in recovering ecosystems that have been degraded or destroyed, as well as preserving ecosystems that are still intact. Restoration can occur in many ways, such as through active planting or by removing pressures so that nature can recover on its own.

Restoring the ecosystem on a global scale is important if we want to mitigate the scale of the ecological crisis we are currently facing and protect biodiversity for future generations.

Our food systems and the revival of forest and agrarian crops depend on healthy soil. But land degradation not only jeopardizes the core value of ecosystems but also its ability to produce healthy and sustainable food. Therefore, soil restoration is important to support life on earth.

Indigenous culture is essential to the community and society. However, ecological erosion has the potential to erode culture, including that of knowledge and language. This knowledge is often hyper-localized and has evolved over thousands of years and is essential to the health of many ecosystems and the livelihoods of communities across the globe. Therefore, ecological restoration can help maintain the diversity of human cultures by supporting mutually beneficial relationships between human beings and nature.

Restoring ecosystems carries substantial benefits for humans. It also creates jobs in rural areas where they are most needed.

Some countries have already invested in restoration as part of their strategies to recover from coronavirus disease while others are turning to restoration to help them adapt to a climate that is already changing.