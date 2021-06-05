Month at sea: Rohingya boat washed in Indonesia | Rohingya News

Medan, Indonesia A boat carrying 81 Rohingya refugees has been washed ashore on an uninhabited island in Indonesia after being stranded for more than 100 days at sea, leading to a tense dispute with local authorities over whether they will be allowed to enter the country or to be expelled back to the sea.

The small wooden boat was discovered early Friday morning in the waters off Idaman Island off the coast of Aceh province, about two hours from the town of Lhokseumawe, which is usually used only as a resting place for fishermen in the area.

Our field staff has met with refugees who said they have been traveling for three months, said Rima Putra Shah, Director of the Geutanyo Foundation, an NGO that provides education and psychosocial support to refugees in Indonesia and Malaysia.

They traveled from India to Aceh using a small, 100-seater twin-engine boat, she told Al Jazeera.

The refugees, many of them women and children, were thought to have originally traveled from camps in Bangladesh to waters off the coast of India, where their ship was wrecked and repaired by Indian Coast Guard which provided them with food and water supplies, but did not let them land.

The Indian Coast Guard is also thought to have discovered that eight of the 90 refugees who first sailed had died on the ship.

Refugees have been refused entry back into Bangladesh, forcing passengers to try to reach Malaysia before landing on Idaman Island.

Of course they are in poor condition and the island itself has no environment and is full of mosquitoes, Shah said.

They are close to the territory and are awaiting a decision on whether they will be allowed to relocate to Aceh or not.

Are we going back to the sea?

A source in Aceh, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitive nature of the situation, told Al Jazeera that a blockade had occurred on Friday afternoon after local police had urged refugees to return to their boat and leave the waters of Indonesias, which had refugees. refused to do.

They will decide tomorrow [Saturday] whether to push them back to sea or not, the source added.

According to Shah, the decision will come from the national government in Jakarta, with support from the local government.

Aceh has historically been a supporter of Rohingya Muslim refugees settling in the province, which is also the only area in Indonesia that practices Sharia law.

In June and September last year, two boats carrying 100 and 300 Rohingya refugees were allowed to disembark and seek refuge after being assisted by local fishermen.

Very hungry that we forgot our names

One of the refugees who landed in September, 18-year-old Gura Amin, had been at sea for seven months after sailing from Coxs Bazar in Bangladesh. He told Al Jazeera he could only imagine the refugee situation on Idaman Island.

We hardly had anything to eat and were so hungry that we sometimes forgot our names, he said.

To all my Rohingya sisters and brothers in Aceh, I am praying for you.

Amin added that Rohingya has no choice but to undertake dangerous voyages by sea in search of relocation following the violence in Myanmar. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were forced to flee their villages in 2017, which were razed to the ground after a strike by the Myanmar army.

Growing reluctance to seek housing

Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand and Malaysia, however, have become increasingly willing to allow Rohingya refugees to land. Both countries cited the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for not allowing refugees to come ashore.

As a result, Indonesia has become one of the few Southeast Asian nations to allow shelter for Rohingya refugees, even though the government does not allow them to work or settle in the country permanently, and is not a signatory to the Refugee Convention.

81 refugees on Idaman Island are staying in emergency tents and have been provided with food, water and snacks by locals and the Geutanyoe Foundation [Photo provided by Geutanyoe Foundation]

The treatment of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia still does not fully meet international human rights standards, Al Jazeera told Usman Hamid, Director of Amnesty Indonesia.

The central government should intervene and support local governments to provide basic needs and adequate housing for Rohingya refugees. The government should also launch a regional dialogue on the need to provide assistance to Rohingya refugees currently outside Myanmar, including in Bangladesh and Malaysia, on the principle of shared responsibility.

Hamid added that the international community should also take on a greater role in protecting refugees through resettlement and other safe and legal strategies that would allow them to travel to a new host country. Rohingya refugees in Indonesia have previously settled in the United States and Canada.

As they wait for the government to decide their fate, Rohingya refugees on Idaman Island are staying in emergency tents and have been provided with food, water and snacks by locals from the surrounding area, according to Shah.

Most of the Rohingya refugees who had arrived in Aceh in June and September 2020, including Gura Amin, moved to the city of Medan in April. The move is part of a new government plan to concentrate refugees in settlements in the provincial capital of North Sumatra rather than in Aceh.

Shah said she hopes this will help with the governments’ decision on whether to allow the last group of refugees to land.

The fact that the camp is almost empty means it can accommodate all the refugees on the island now, she said.

Let’s hope for the best.

The refugees, many of them women and children, are thought to have originally traveled from camps in Bangladesh to waters off the coast of India before their boat washed up in Indonesia [Cek Mad/AFP]