International
Month at sea: Rohingya boat washed in Indonesia | Rohingya News
Medan, Indonesia A boat carrying 81 Rohingya refugees has been washed ashore on an uninhabited island in Indonesia after being stranded for more than 100 days at sea, leading to a tense dispute with local authorities over whether they will be allowed to enter the country or to be expelled back to the sea.
The small wooden boat was discovered early Friday morning in the waters off Idaman Island off the coast of Aceh province, about two hours from the town of Lhokseumawe, which is usually used only as a resting place for fishermen in the area.
Our field staff has met with refugees who said they have been traveling for three months, said Rima Putra Shah, Director of the Geutanyo Foundation, an NGO that provides education and psychosocial support to refugees in Indonesia and Malaysia.
They traveled from India to Aceh using a small, 100-seater twin-engine boat, she told Al Jazeera.
The refugees, many of them women and children, were thought to have originally traveled from camps in Bangladesh to waters off the coast of India, where their ship was wrecked and repaired by Indian Coast Guard which provided them with food and water supplies, but did not let them land.
The Indian Coast Guard is also thought to have discovered that eight of the 90 refugees who first sailed had died on the ship.
Refugees have been refused entry back into Bangladesh, forcing passengers to try to reach Malaysia before landing on Idaman Island.
Of course they are in poor condition and the island itself has no environment and is full of mosquitoes, Shah said.
They are close to the territory and are awaiting a decision on whether they will be allowed to relocate to Aceh or not.
Are we going back to the sea?
A source in Aceh, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitive nature of the situation, told Al Jazeera that a blockade had occurred on Friday afternoon after local police had urged refugees to return to their boat and leave the waters of Indonesias, which had refugees. refused to do.
They will decide tomorrow [Saturday] whether to push them back to sea or not, the source added.
According to Shah, the decision will come from the national government in Jakarta, with support from the local government.
Aceh has historically been a supporter of Rohingya Muslim refugees settling in the province, which is also the only area in Indonesia that practices Sharia law.
In June and September last year, two boats carrying 100 and 300 Rohingya refugees were allowed to disembark and seek refuge after being assisted by local fishermen.
Very hungry that we forgot our names
One of the refugees who landed in September, 18-year-old Gura Amin, had been at sea for seven months after sailing from Coxs Bazar in Bangladesh. He told Al Jazeera he could only imagine the refugee situation on Idaman Island.
We hardly had anything to eat and were so hungry that we sometimes forgot our names, he said.
To all my Rohingya sisters and brothers in Aceh, I am praying for you.
Amin added that Rohingya has no choice but to undertake dangerous voyages by sea in search of relocation following the violence in Myanmar. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were forced to flee their villages in 2017, which were razed to the ground after a strike by the Myanmar army.
Growing reluctance to seek housing
Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand and Malaysia, however, have become increasingly willing to allow Rohingya refugees to land. Both countries cited the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for not allowing refugees to come ashore.
As a result, Indonesia has become one of the few Southeast Asian nations to allow shelter for Rohingya refugees, even though the government does not allow them to work or settle in the country permanently, and is not a signatory to the Refugee Convention.
The treatment of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia still does not fully meet international human rights standards, Al Jazeera told Usman Hamid, Director of Amnesty Indonesia.
The central government should intervene and support local governments to provide basic needs and adequate housing for Rohingya refugees. The government should also launch a regional dialogue on the need to provide assistance to Rohingya refugees currently outside Myanmar, including in Bangladesh and Malaysia, on the principle of shared responsibility.
Hamid added that the international community should also take on a greater role in protecting refugees through resettlement and other safe and legal strategies that would allow them to travel to a new host country. Rohingya refugees in Indonesia have previously settled in the United States and Canada.
As they wait for the government to decide their fate, Rohingya refugees on Idaman Island are staying in emergency tents and have been provided with food, water and snacks by locals from the surrounding area, according to Shah.
Most of the Rohingya refugees who had arrived in Aceh in June and September 2020, including Gura Amin, moved to the city of Medan in April. The move is part of a new government plan to concentrate refugees in settlements in the provincial capital of North Sumatra rather than in Aceh.
Shah said she hopes this will help with the governments’ decision on whether to allow the last group of refugees to land.
The fact that the camp is almost empty means it can accommodate all the refugees on the island now, she said.
Let’s hope for the best.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]