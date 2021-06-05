Elections in East Germany Will Test the Power of Remote Rights





BERLIN Five years ago, the Nationalist Alternative for Germany sent to the country’s traditional parties when it ended up ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in the regional vote in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, an ominous gateway to the enticement of extreme rights. This Sunday, voters in Saxony-Anhalt will return to the polls and the outcome of this state election, which will come just three months before a nation, will be examined to see if a weakened AfD nationwide could hold voters in one of the regions where the strongest resulted. While many in relation to the Saxony-Anhalt competition are unique to the region and focus heavily on local issues related to schools and economic restructuring, a strong showing by AfD which went through a wave of anti-immigration sentiment in 2016 could trigger headache for Armin Laschet, Mrs. Merkel’s leader Christian Democrats. Mr Laschet, who hopes to replace him in the chancellery, has struggled to gain traction in the former East German states.

A strong showing by the Christian Democrats would remove an obstacle for Mr Laschet and could strengthen his position by going to the national race, said Manfred Gllner, who heads the political polling agency of the Forsa Institute.

At the same time, he acknowledged that if the AfD came out as well as the Christian Democrats, it would have consequences for the federal vote. Amid an election campaign conducted largely online due to pandemic restrictions, Mr Laschet visited the states mining region last weekend. He stressed the need for time and investment to successfully get rid of coal and vowed to provide support similar to that of his home state, North Rhine-Westphalia, when he left coal.

The effort may have paid off: A poll released Thursday showed his party with 30 per cent support in Saxony-Anhalt, a comfortable seven percentage point ahead of the AfD, which is recognized by its German initials and currently holds 88 seats in the German Parliament.

If this difference persists, it could strengthen Mr. Laschets on foot as the campaign begins eagerly for the Sept. 26 election, despite a bruising race for the chancellor’s candidacy against a rival from Bavaria. In 2016, Germany was adjusting to the arrival of more than one million migrants last year, and Saxony-Anhalt was battling imminent unemployment. While polls had predicted that the AfD, which made itself an anti-immigration party after forming in 2013 to protest the euro, would easily win seats at state headquarters, no one expected it to come in second, winning more more than 24 percent support from regions two million voters. Since then, the Alternative for Germany has shifted even further to the right, drawing the attention of the country’s domestic service, which placed the AfD leadership under scrutiny over concerns about its anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and extremist rhetoric. The AfDs branches in Brandenburg and Thuringia are also under scrutiny, while an attempt to spy on the national party has been left pending the outcome of a legal challenge. The AfD in Saxony-Anhalt has become very strong, despite various messy and dubious scandals, said Alexander Hensel, a political scientist at the Institute for the Study of Democracy at the University of Gttingen, who has studied the rise of parties in the region. Instead of splitting, they have consolidated, becoming an increasingly radical opposition force.

Continued support for the Alternative for Germany in countries like Saxony-Anhalt has created a divide among many ordinary conservatives over whether the Christian Democrats should be willing to enter into a coalition with the far-right party if necessary. Mr Laschet has made his point in recent days. We do not want any kind of cooperation with AfD at any level, he said in an interview with public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

But with jokes about the future leadership of the Christian Democratic Union taking place after 16 years under the mainly central Merkel leadership, some right-wing party members see her emergence as a chance to move further to the right. . In December, the conservative governor of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, a Christian Democrat who is running for another term, fired his interior minister because he appeared to be navigating the possibility of a minority government, backed by AfD . Mr Haseloff has backed his campaign on the promise of stability as the country begins to emerge from the pandemic, with a promise to help improve living standards in rural areas, many of which lack adequate teachers, medical professionals and officers. police.

Saxony-Anhalt has the oldest population in all of Germany, a reflection of the number of young people who left the country in the painful years following the reunification of the former East and West Germany in 1990. While the state has benefited from an effort under the latest government to create jobs in less populated areas, including the creation of several federal agencies in Saxony-Anhalt, the standard of living of the regions still remains in those of similar regions in the former -West Germany, Mr. – said Haseloff. There continue to be clear differences between east and west, and not just in the distribution of federal offices, said Mr. Haseloff this week, ahead of an annual meeting focused on boosting regional equality.

The Alternative for Germany this time has campaigned for a rejection of federal government policies to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Liberty instead of Corona Insanity reads one of her posters, showing a blue-eyed woman with a tear rolling to the edge of her protective mask. Among other parties, the Social Democrats and the Left are both voting with 10 to 12 percent rage, largely unchanged from four years ago. Both the Free Democrats and the Greens are projected to see their popularity nearly double from where they were in 2016, which could make it easier for Mr Haseloff to form a government if he returns to office. Analysts said regional gains for them were unlikely to have wider consequences for the national race. Saxony-Anhalt is a very specific situation, they come from a unique history, said Mr. Hensel, political scientist. But regardless of whether the Greens win 10 percent or the Free Democrats 8 percent of the vote, a quarter of voters support the AfD. This is worth paying attention to.

