Dhaka working to normalize things with Beijing after Sinopharm vaccine price revelation

Photo of the Covid-19 vaccine taken by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of Sinopharm China National Biotec Group (CNBG), taken on April 15, 2021 Reuters

A Cabinet Division official recently told reporters that the government will buy each dose of the vaccine for $ 10

The government is making its best efforts through diplomatic channels to “do the normal thing” and buy 15 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China as planned although the scenario seems “different” to some extent after the price revelation , officials said.

“The scenario looks somewhat different after the incident. We are doing our best to make things normal,” a senior government official told UNB.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen had a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming and discussed the issue, among other things, explaining the whole scenario.

“Our ambassador to Beijing is trying desperately with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He remains committed,” another UNB official told the UN, noting that the price revelation has given the Chinese company a lot of “concerns”.

Disclosure of the contracted price of vaccine doses is against “confidentiality and non-disclosure of the deal” and the price for Bangladesh by Sinopharm is among the lowest in all countries, a diplomatic source said, adding that the price also depends on who procures. when.

Bangladesh has also written to relevant parties in China mentioning that it was an “unintentional” mistake to reveal the price of the vaccine per dose.

On May 27, the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement approved a proposal to purchase 15 million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Shortly after the meeting, a Cabinet Division official told reporters at a news conference that they would buy the vaccine for $ 10 a dose.

It is not yet clear whether the government will be able to buy vaccine doses at this price in the future.

A shipment of 20 million Chinese Sinopharm vaccines is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka this month, and Sri Lanka reportedly bought a $ 15 dose of vaccine, according to the Daily Mirror.

Prior to the announcement of the award, Bangladesh was assured by the Chinese government that they would hold 15 million doses of vaccines for Bangladesh.

On the other hand, India is currently focusing on its vaccination program instead of exporting considering its domestic situation.

“I think you would appreciate that against this background it would not be fair to talk about the supply of vaccines abroad just now. As we have consistently conveyed, we are currently proposing the production of domestic vaccines for our vaccination program.” said Arindam Bagchi, official spokesman at the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said the Indian government has made every effort to increase the availability of vaccines in India, either through expanded domestic production, or overseas supply.

AHM Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal said 68 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine would be available from the Covax facility under the World Health Organization for 20% of our population, or 34 million people.

Of this, 106,000 doses have already been taken.

In addition to India, there are plans to purchase vaccines from the governments of China and Russia, Pfizer Co. from the US and Sanofi / GSK from France / Belgium.

Negotiations are underway for the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia and, if necessary, its production in Bangladesh.

The World Bank provided $ 500 million for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines and $ 14.87 million for logistical support.

A $ 940 million loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank to purchase the Covid-19 vaccine is in its final stages.

In addition, there is a good opportunity to get support for vaccine procurement from the European Investment Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Plans have been worked out to vaccinate 80% of people in stages, and people at risk will be vaccinated in the first stage.

The first dose of vaccination started on February 7 while the second dose started on April 8.

Registration for vaccination and distribution of vaccine certificates and vaccination cards is being digitalized through the web portal surokkha.gov.bd using national identity cards.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has expressed his country’s intention to provide about 30 million doses of vaccines produced in Japan in other countries and regions, including through the Covax Facility.

He said Japan would provide vaccine doses when circumstances allow and at an appropriate time.

As one of the largest contributors to the Covax structure, Japan welcomed the arrival of 106,000 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech Cfid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh on May 31, which was made possible through Covax AMC.

Japan said it would continue to work with Bangladesh to suppress Covid-19 proliferation and overcome this unprecedented crisis, the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka said.

Divide vaccines

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has renewed his call for countries to share vaccines, especially with those trying to cope with new waves and variants.

He also renewed his call for the international community to unite to address the unprecedented challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is an urgent need for increased global solidarity to ensure that vaccines are available to everyone, everywhere,” said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Equal access to vaccines is a prerequisite for ending the pandemic and starting a strong recovery, he said.

The UN welcomed the announcement made by the Biden administration that it would share millions of vaccine doses with both Covax facilities as well as bilaterally with countries in particular need.

The US has announced its framework for allocating at least 80 million doses of US vaccines globally by the end of June and plans for the first 25 million doses.

Approximately seven million doses will be distributed in Asia covering countries and entities, including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan , and the Pacific Islands, according to the White House.