Kejriwal Government at HC for Covaxin Missing on National Lid- The New Indian Express

from Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports from first-dose beneficiaries of Covaxin that they cannot take a second dose, the Delhi government told the Supreme Court on Friday that it was preparing to vaccinate people with Covaxin based on the safety of its manufacturer Bharat Biotech. the national capital will receive 5 doses of lakh in May and four times in June.

However, she only received the 1.5 lak dose in May and because of the Center’s instructions not to set aside any stock for the second stroke, all of it was used to provide the first dose for as many people in the 18-44 age group as possible. years old, additional permanent adviser Anuj Aggarwal told the high court.

Justice Rekha Palli, after reviewing some documents shown by the Delhi government, said he should have stopped supplying people with the first dose of Covax when he realized from May 11-12 that he would no longer receive supplies from Bharat Biotech for provide second doses.

The court said the Delhi government was “extremely confident” it would receive the proper supplies of the vaccine.

He said that if there was no confirmation from Bharat Biotech regarding the supplies, then the current situation – where thousands of people may not take the second dose within the six-week incubation period of the first dose – was “a situation of yours doing”. .

“After May 11-12, you (the Delhi government) should have been banned. But you continued vaccination until May 24,” the court said.

Additional permanent adviser Anuj Aggarwal said the Delhi government continued to vaccinate after the Center had told her not to set aside any doses.

He also told the court that by June 9, Bharat Biotech will ship about 15,000 doses of Covaxin and an additional 90,000 by July 2.

The court said the first batch of supplies would help only 10 per cent of the 1.5 loop persons who were given the first dose and until the second lot arrived, it would not help them.

“People got the first vaccine in the belief that you would provide them with a second one,” the court said.

She listed the case on June 7 to give the Delhi government time to register the documents it had shown to the court regarding communications with the Center and Bharat Biotech.

The court also asked the Center and the Delhi government to find a solution, such as asking private hospitals to administer their stock of Covax only to people requesting a second dose, on the issue as there was an urgent requirement to provide the loop vaccine of people before the six-week window expires.

The court was hearing three petitions filed by people who found it difficult to take the second dose of Covax after receiving the first stroke.

One of the petitions has been moved by a lawyer, Ashish Virmani, who received the first dose of Covaxin on May 3 and since May 29 has not been able to reserve a place to take the second stroke, which should taken within six weeks of first

He then had to travel to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to get the second dose of the vaccine, Pallav Mongia, Virmani’s representative, told lawyer.

On June 2, the court had said that if the Delhi government could not ensure that people received both doses of Covaxin within the allotted time, then it would not have started so many “very bright and shiny” vaccination centers.

Covaxin for group plus 45 to be overcome

NEW DELHI: It has been 12 days since Covaxin’s stock ran out for the 18-44 age group and now Delhi will finish supplying vaccines for the 45 plus category by Sunday, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday. She said the government had about 10,000 Covaxin shots by Friday morning.

“We have about six lakh doses for the 45 plus group, most of which are Covishield. We are estimating that most of our centers that were delivering Covaxin strokes will be closed by tomorrow,” she said.

(With PTI entries)