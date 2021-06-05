APEC to debate proposal to remove tariffs on COVID vaccines, medical products





Photograph Photograph: A series of Johnson & Johnson vaccines against Janssen coronavirus (COVID-19) arrives at a military airport in Seongnam, South Korea, June 5, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji / Pool MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Ministers from the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC are set to discuss a proposal from New Zealand on Saturday to remove tariffs on COVID-19 vaccines and related medicinal products, although some members consider the plan to be very ambitious. In a move that could ease delays in distributing vaccines more widely, New Zealand expects APECs 21 members to agree on best practice guidelines for moving vaccines and related medical products across borders, said one person. familiar with the talks to Reuters. New Zealand believes an agreement is needed to show that APEC is responsible and relevant to the crisis facing the world. Average APEC vaccine tariffs are low by about 0.8% but other important goods in the vaccine supply chain face higher tariffs. Alcohol solutions, freezing equipment, packaging and storage materials, bottles and rubber stoppers face average tariff rates above 5%, and import tariffs can be up to 30% in some APEC economies. Senior officials have been in talks since May 18 and trade ministers will hold final discussions at a virtual meeting later Saturday after which a joint statement will be issued. APEC meetings in recent years have struggled to reach agreement over trade war between then-US President Donald Trumps and China. The new Biden administration has promised a more multilateral approach. APEC ministers are also expected to discuss support for the waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, an issue which is currently under negotiation at the World Trade Organization. India and South Africa are leading the pressure for a waiver. In a surprise move in May, the United States moved to support a patent waiver, putting pressure on rivals like the European Union and Switzerland, where several drugmakers are based. Reporting by Sonali Paul; Edited by Edwina Gibbs

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos