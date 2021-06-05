FATF regional body keeps Pakistan in pursuit of sufficient outstanding claims





The Asia-Pacific Money Laundering Group has kept Pakistan in the advanced status of pursuing outstanding claims, and Islamabad will continue to report to the country on its progress in strengthening its money laundering and anti-money laundering enforcement measures. of terrorist financing, according to a media report Saturday. Pakistan was placed on the gray list by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in June 2018 and the country has been struggling to get out of it. The Asia Pacific Group (APG) is a regional FATF Fellow. The second follow-up report (FUR) on Pakistan Mutual Assessment issued by APG also downgraded the country based on a criterion. The report said Pakistan was reviewed in compatible status on five counts and another 15 largely in compliance and on another partially compatible charge. Dawn newspaper reported that in general, Pakistan is now fully in line with seven recommendations and largely in line with the other 24. The country is partially in line with the seven recommendations and not in line with two of the 40 recommendations. Overall, Pakistan is now in line with or largely in line with 31 of the 40 FATF recommendations. The reporting date for this assessment was October 1, 2020, which means that Islamabad may have made further progress since it was assessed at a later stage. Pakistan will move from enhanced (accelerated) to enhanced pursuit and will continue to report to the APG on progress in strengthening its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures (AML / CFT). ), said APG. Pakistan submitted its third progress report in February 2021 which is yet to be evaluated. Overall, Pakistan has made significant progress in addressing the technical compliance gaps identified in the Mutual Assessment Report (MER) and has been reassessed with 22 recommendations, the APG added. In the first FUR of February last year, Pakistan’s progress was found largely unchanged – non-compliant on four points, partly in line with 25 points and largely in line with nine recommendations. Since then, the government has worked aggressively and improved its effectiveness in the AML / CFT system. Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, who is also the head of the task force at the FATF, welcomed the new assessment, saying the results proved sincerity along with the government’s determination to comply with the FATF requirements. The FATF Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) of jurisdictions is assessed in two areas – technical compliance or legal instruments (40 FATF recommendations) and demonstration of effectiveness (11 immediate results). Pakistans MER was adopted in October 2019 in which the country was assessed as compliant and mainly complained in 10 out of 40 recommendations. Following the approval of the MER, Pakistan was placed under the post-FATF monitoring period, which expired in February this year. During the mentioned period, Pakistan carried out major legal reforms with the adoption of 14 federal laws and three provincial laws along with relevant rules and regulations, the newspaper reported.

