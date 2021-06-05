Taiwan says it is discussing the production of COVID-19 vaccines for US firms





TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan is in talks with US companies over the production of their COVID-19 vaccines, following similar talks with European firms, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Saturday. Taiwan, like most of the world, has tried to speed up its vaccination program following an increase in domestic cases, but has been hampered by global supply shortages. Chen told reporters they had previously had talks with European companies he did not mention about producing their own licensed vaccines. “Only recently have we started talks with US companies to see if it is possible to carry out relevant subcontracting work,” he added, without elaborating. Taiwan has ordered about five million shots from the American firm Moderna Inc., of which 150,000 have arrived. It has ordered 10 million shots from the British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca PLC. Taiwan, also in talks with BioNTech SE, blames China – which claims the island as its territory – for blocking a deal with the German company earlier this year. Johnson & Johnson said Friday that he has been in talks with Taiwan over providing the COVID-19 vaccine on the island since last year. About 3% of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have been vaccinated at least once. Japan on Friday donated 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Although Taiwan’s internal affairs have not erupted, they are not falling dramatically either. Chen announced 511 new household infections on Saturday. As cases focus on Taipei and its neighboring city, health authorities are trying to stop an explosion at two chip packers in Miaoli, north of the island, King Yuan Electronics and Greatek Electronics. However, the government has signaled that it is not planning now to further raise the alarm level, now a step down from complete blockade. “Discussions are ongoing with experts, but currently there have been no suggestions for a deadlock,” Chen said. Taiwan has reported 10,956 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 225 deaths. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and William Mallard)

