Free school meals in Scotland to expand to 90,000 extra children





Free school meals for 4 elementary school children will start in the new school year but 5 elementary school students will have to wait until January, the Scottish Government has announced.

The free lunch policy will begin to expand from August and, by the time P5 students become eligible, will provide meals to approximately 90,000 children.

READ MORE :: Ministers tell teachers to watch critics of Covid state messages to curb student radicalization The SNP manifesto promised free school lunches for all elementary students if the party is elected to government after the Holyrood election in May. Funding worth milion 28 million has been agreed for local authorities to provide free school meals for P4 and P5 students over the next school year, in addition to the lunches already provided for all children in P1 to P3. Another 75 21.75 million will provide free support for the school meal during the school holidays in 2021-22, starting with the upcoming summer holidays. The government estimates that this will cover approximately 145,000 primary and secondary children from low-income families, with individual councils deciding whether the provision is in the form of direct payments, vouchers or food packages. READ MORE: SQA and Education Scotland to be reformed Confirming the expansion of free school lunches, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Free school meals are a vital support for thousands of children and young people across the country – ensuring that children have access to a free, healthy meal. healthy and nutritious every day they are in school and are willing to engage in teaching. “The provision of 49 49.75 million in new funding to local authorities demonstrates our support for the health and well-being of children and young people and our commitment to reducing the impact of poverty on thousands of families across the country.” Councilor Stephen McCabe, of COSLA, added: “Councils across Scotland have long been committed to providing free, healthy school meals – to qualified children and young people. “We are pleased that, in partnership with the Scottish Government, this commitment can be further expanded by providing free school meals for all 4 Primary Schools in August 2021 and 5 Primary Schools in the latter part of the academic year. “Local authorities will continue to work hard to ensure that children and young people have access to healthy and nutritious food so that they are fully able to learn, play and engage with their peers and communities. ” READ MORE: SQA Crisis: Tests ‘pushing students towards self-harm and suicidal thoughts’ When he announced the policy at the SNP conference last year, First Deputy Secretary and former Secretary of Education John Swinney vowed that all elementary students would receive free meals from next year. But the Scottish Government now says P6 and P7 students will not be able to benefit until August 2022. A government spokesman added: “The commitment is to open free universal school meals for Primary Children 6 and 7 by August 2022 and we will work with our local authority partners during 2021 to provide this.”







