



Rockford, Ill. (04 June 2021) International Baseball Center for Women (IWBC) and Rockford University announce a strengthening of its partnership with the creation of a long-term location for the center at University 5100 Building. IWBC will conduct business in Building 5100, which also houses the Puri School of Business, while awaiting the completion of its fundraising campaign, which is raising money for an activity center and museum located at Beyers Stadium in Rockford. The International Women’s Baseball Center is happy to open its first physical office on the Rockford University campus, says Dr. Kat Williams, President of IWBC. From our early days in Rockford, Dr. Fulcomer and faculty supported us, worked with us, and are now providing us with a home. It’s very fitting summer that our first office is on this campus where women have always been given a chance to learn and grow. We are honored to be part of that great heritage. IWBC and Rockford University have a long-standing partnership through universities in the Community-Based Learning Program, which connects the classroom with the community in a process of learning experience. RU classes and athletic programs have volunteered their time on projects with IWBC and will continue to support the center moving forward. Rockford University has a long history of pioneering women and our partnership with the International Baseball Center for Women is a natural fit as we share a mission to educate, return to the community and support women’s long proud history in Rockford and beyond, said Dr. Eric W. Fulcomer, President of Rockford University. We are pleased to offer the center a home as they work towards their goal of establishing a permanent cultural center in our city. In September, Rockford University will host the American Baseball Research Association (SABR) and the IWBC Women in Baseball Conference. FOR THE INTERNATIONAL CENTER TB BASE OF WOMEN At the International Women’s Baseball Center, education is the foundation of our mission to protect, preserve and promote all aspects of women’s baseball, both on and off the field. IWBC strives to inspire the next generation of players by helping them realize their dreams not only of participating in the sport, but also of transferring everything they will learn and achieve for generations to come. ABOUT ROCKFORD UNIVERSITY Rockford University is a four-year private, co-educational institution founded in 1847 offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the traditional liberal arts and professional fields. The University offers more than 80 majors, juveniles and concentrations, including the bachelor’s degree program for a BS in Management Studies. Through its Department of Postgraduate Studies, degrees are extended to include the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) and Master of Education in Urban Education, (M.Ed.). Rockford University is home to one of only 11 chapters Phi Beta Kappa (PBK) in Illinois, the most prestigious honorary society in the United States. Named by The Princeton Review as a Best Midwestern College and is a US News & World Report Best Midwest Regional University, Rockford University currently serves approximately 1,250 full-time and part-time students.







