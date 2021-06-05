Another view: Biden should aim for a treaty, not an agreement, with Iran





Among the many revelations in a recently revealed interview with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is a passing reflection on the nuclear deal his country signed with world powers in 2015. Zarif admits he was “naive” to assume that the President of US Barack Obama could have held a bargain he had made without the approval of Congress. He is right. Joint comprehensive action plan, as the agreement is officially known, has been a case study on the limitations of presidential power in obtaining agreements. The lack of any congressional impression on the deal made it easy for Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, to simply walk away from it. Now, as the signatories enter the country’s reach in negotiations to bring the United States back into line, they are making the same mistake. President Biden, eager to revive the agreement, is making no significant effort to bring Congress forward; Iranians, despite questioning the reliability of American promises, do not insist that they be upheld by law. The smartest course for both sides is to keep a treaty, sanctioned by the U.S. Senate. Without such a claim, the credibility of a revived nuclear deal will remain conditional on the political calculations of future presidents. On the other hand, this would damage the economic value of the deal: Who would invest in Iran knowing that sanctions could easily be imposed by the other occupier of the White House? And if the deal’s dividends fail to meet Iran’s expectations, it may feel compelled to reconsider its commitments. An agreement that alleviates the threat that Iran poses to the Middle East and blocks conflicts with the US is too important to leave it to the executive. Washington and Tehran must make good faith efforts to reach internal consensus. The Iranians will have an easier time. While there are some divergences in views about the agreement between the various political factions, there is general agreement on the need to liberate the Islamic Republic from economic sanctions. This is also the view of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and unlike the US president, his office is not subject to electoral policy fluctuations. Biden has a higher mountain to climb. Under the U.S. Constitution, turning the nuclear deal into a treaty would require the approval of two-thirds of the Senate. In the face of this, this seems an impossible standard. there are bipartisan skepticism regarding the agreement and broad support for a revised agreement that addresses not only the Iranian nuclear threat, but also other ways of endangering the Middle East, including its support for terrorist groups and sectarian militias. Khamenei has said that Iran will not expand the scope of negotiations currently underway in Vienna, but not so long ago he was refusing to even discuss his nuclear program. The election of a new president this month will give Tehran a chance for a reinstatement. Biden must convince the Iranians and Congress that a comprehensive treaty is the result that they both want an agreement that will survive the shocks of time and presidential politics alike. This iframe contains the logic needed to handle the Gravity Forms enabled by Ajax.

