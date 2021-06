Over 2 Lakh Kg Biomedical Waste Generated Every Day Only In May

One of the biggest but still unattended consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the rapid increase in the amount of biomedical waste generated. From the face masks we throw to the PPE kits used by healthcare workers and the samples collected for testing, there has been a huge increase in the amount of biomedical waste in the country.

BCCL What the report says According to a new report from the Center for Science and Environment, over two kilograms of biomedical waste were generated every day last month from hospitals in India alone. This includes cultures, reserves of infectious agents, associated biologists, human blood and blood products, contaminated sharps, amputated body parts, and isolation debris.

BCCL Although it is a small part of the total waste generated (about 1 percent), they need special treatment due to its highly toxic content that can pose a serious threat to human health. The State of Environment of India 2021 ‘said 2.03,000 kg of COVID-19 biomedical waste was produced daily in May this year and was approximately 33 per cent of India’s non-COVID biomedical waste. He said the COVID-19 biomedical waste generated per day in May was 46 per cent more than in April when 1.39 lakh kg of such waste was produced daily.

BCCL In March, according to the report, the daily figure was 75,000 kg. April and May witnessed a second deadly wave of coronavirus cases sweeping the country, extending healthcare infrastructure to its borders. 5 states contributed 50% of waste in May According to the findings, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka contributed 50 per cent of the COVID-19 biomedical waste generated in May. What the rules say According to the existing waste disposal rules, biomedical waste is divided into four categories: Yellow (highly infectious as human, animal, anatomical, contaminated waste), Red (contaminated recyclable waste generated from disposable items such as pipes, bottle tubes). , syringes), White (sharp wastes, including needles, syringes with fixed needles) and Blue (broken or discarded and contaminated glass containers, including medicine bottles).

BCCL Considered potentially infectious, all Covid waste, regardless of content, is labeled Yellow and incinerated. The report also said that India still disposes of 12 per cent of its hospital waste without any treatment with Bihar and Karnataka going through the worst. “In 2019, India treated 88 per cent of its biomedical waste, up from 92.8 per cent in 2017,” said report authored by Kiran Pandey and Rajit Sengupta.

BCCL While these are wastes generated by hospitals, there is also an increase in the amount of this waste from homes. A lot of biomedical waste like PPE masks and equipment are also being generated in general homes now. So it is becoming a big problem. These things are finding their way through ecosystems, “Ravi Agarwal, founding director of environmental NGO Toxics Link, told PTI.







