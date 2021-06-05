Sparks fly thick and fast, complaints abound in mega clash of IAS officers in Mysuru

Friday was the birth anniversary of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, the former king of Mysore known for his vision and nobility and his contributions to building some of the best institutions in southern Karnataka today.

But Mysore, now known as Mysuru, observed the day amid a coldness that could be felt in both her administrative and political classes. The city, known for its tranquility, has been shaken up late not only because of its Covid number but also because of tensions in its administrative machinery.

Shilpa Nag, Mysore City Corporation Commissioner, announced her resignation from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) at an explosive press conference Thursday. The reason: the humiliation alleged by the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru District (Karnataka equivalent of Collector), Rohini Sindhuri.

It was the Nags’ first press conference, at which she said she had reached a breaking point after being tortured on a daily basis.

Sindhur responded to this with a point-by-point objection. She said Nag was in charge of the funds coming through CSR (corporate social responsibility) in Mysuru district and that she had chosen to spend it all within the city ignoring other taluks / villages in the district. Nag was asked to provide data and accounts of the same, Sindhur claimed. This and other data required of her were to do the job effectively, Sindhuris’ press release said, arguing that this without any imagination constitutes harassment.

Just days before things came to light, the Karnataka Revenue Department ordered an investigation on May 31 into why Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sindhur had built an indoor pool and a gym in the government bungalow provided to her. These were said to have been built at a cost of nearly Rs 50 lakh within a heritage structure, where no such construction was allowed. Therefore, the department requested an investigation report within seven days.

In Mysuru, Sindhur has been in the spotlight of various political parties. An MLA Congress had claimed that it did not follow protocols and refused to respond to letters. Also, an MLA of Janata Dal (Secular) and an MLA GT of Bharatiya Janata (BKP) Deve Gowda and SA Ramdas have had complaints about him.

Just last week, Gowda dared local BJP MP Pratap Simha to transfer him. If you have the mind, why not transfer it? Gowda asked when Simha was quoted in local media as criticizing DC.

Sindhur is no stranger to controversy, as he has faced the wrath of the political class before. She was the DC of Hassan district, from where she transferred to not show up to receive the then Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah, when he was on a visit to the pilgrim city of Shravanabelagola in Hassan; The Sindhuris Act was seen as a terrible violation of protocol. Some political leaders claim that she talks to others.

That, in fact, is something Nag also brought to her press conference.

I do not know what is the reason for her arrogance; maybe I can fight, I have the strength to do so. But calling all of our second-level officers, threatening them with suspension every day, and withdrawing them on every issue is something I no longer want to tolerate the welfare of the suffering cities. I have sent my resignation to the Chief Secretary (CS), Nag said.

Undoubtedly, the developments shook the IAS hierarchy; CS P Ravi Kumar visited Mysuru on Friday to review the situation.

A number of politicians and officers who have worked with Sindhur in the past said she had a bad attitude. Six months ago, the Hunsur MLA HP Manjunath said Mysuru had his own Maharan and did not need another one in the form of a DC.

He had even hinted that Sindhur seemed quite influential. DC may have the support of the two prime ministers of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. I wonder if CMs are supporting him, or if DC controls them, Manjunath said.

A senior IAS officer who has worked with him in the past said Sindhur had been given a long rope by successive governments.

When she was transferred by Hassan once before based on appeals from local MLAs, she had challenged the decision in court and won. She had said it could not be avoided within a short eight-month period. Only later with her not appearing for the PM visit did she transfer again. But how is it that someone who goes to court for such a transfer, is okay to fire another IAS official in a month? The previous DC had only served a month, but moved to make way for her, would not the rules she quoted apply to her? he shows.

On September 28, 2020, Sindhur was named Mysuru DC, replacing another IAS B Sharat officer who had barely spent 30 days in office.

The senior officer who preferred to remain anonymous also said that Nag, who is new to the IAS in Sindhur, had always proven to be an efficient and honest officer. He also recounts an incident in 2017 when Nag, as Assistant Commissioner in Kundapur (Udupi) and her elderly Priyanka Francis, put themselves at risk of controlling the illegal extraction of sand – in fact, they attacked by men involved in illegal mining, and almost managed to escape.

But we thought the announcement that she was quitting smoking is too extreme. She could have contacted so many of us in the services and asked for help resolving this, the officer quoted above added.

A former minister, who has worked with Sindhur, was tough. Mysuru is best known for the Mysore Palace. The Mysore Maharajas themselves do not have a swimming pool in the palace. Why would you want a private DC home just for DC and her family who are there for a two-year post? And why should the government spend so much money on this, when there is a lack of funds and it is trying to manage a pandemic situation?

In early May, DC of the neighboring Chamarajnagar district claimed that Mysuru DC had not assisted with oxygen supplies at a critical time, leading to 24 deaths in the district hospital there; the High Court committee that investigated this did not find any merit in his appeal.

For her merits, Sindhur was highly praised for a special car that started to take individual toilets built in over 1 family as part of Swach Bharat Abhiyan when it was posted to Mandya in 2014. The circle ranks third in the country in this campaign, and Sindhur even got involved at a national level to train others from across the country.

Earlier, she told colleagues that she is targeted by some politicians because of her efficiency and that she takes a strong stance against leaders who send dossiers, which may not be on the rise, to approvals.

That said, the fact that CSs rushed to Mysore on Friday showed the government could be concerned about growing controversy between the two IAS officers. It is already under attack by opposition leaders who are seeking action and questioning governments’ silence on the issue.

Meanwhile, the city of Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is sharply divided in its loyalty. Councilors at Mysore City Corporation, crossing party lines, have held demonstrations to urge the government to reinstate Nag and reject her resignation.

CS, who said he had not yet received any resignation letter, met with Nag, apparently to review the facts. The meeting also came as Sindhuri told the media on Friday afternoon that its purpose was to ensure that the department’s accurate Covid-19 data were merged by the Corporation. Conflicting numbers are being provided by the Corporation. Official data can not be 40 cases today and 400 tomorrow. This was my insistence on providing official data. CS can clarify whether I have authorization or not. Officials have other forums to discuss their problems. My goal is to have a Cysid-free Mysore by July, she said.

Her reports to Nag why the city did not open Covid Care Centers (CCCs) also went unanswered, she said. Recently, Shilpa Nag had stopped participating in Covid reviews. Further, I have ordered the Government Covid Care Centers to open in Mysuru, which failed to open a single CCC until late, although taluks and rural areas have opened 18 CCCs in 20 days, she said.

