



SINGAPORE – Private healthcare provider IHH Healthcare Singapore will apply to touch the Ministry of Health (MOH) stocks of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine and offer it at designated clinics and hospitals here. The MoH said on Friday that private healthcare institutions could apply for the licensing of Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine providers under the Special Access Road and receive existing reserves of 200,000 doses distributed earlier this year. In response to questions from The Straits Times, Dr Noel Yeo, the group’s chief operating officer, said on Saturday (June 5th) that IHH Healthcare Singapore intends to deliver Sinovac strokes to Parkway Shenton clinics and selected hospitals. The group is the largest private healthcare provider here and operates Mount Elizabeth Hospitals, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospitals, Gleneagles and Parkway East. It also has a network of over 40 clinics and primary care points providing ancillary services. “We hope to provide Singaporeans, permanent residents and visa holders with long-term alternative vaccines, especially (for) those who were previously found unfit to receive mRNA options,” Dr Yeo said. The group did not provide further details about the hospitals that would provide the vaccine, what it would cost people to get the stroke, or how they would register for it. The MoH had also said on Friday that those with a history of anaphylaxis or allergic reactions to other drugs, food, insects or unknown stimulants could now receive the mRNA vaccines being offered here as part of the national vaccination program. These are the Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which previously could not be offered to these groups. However, those with a history of anaphylaxis or allergic reactions to other vaccines, as well as about 2,000 people who developed anaphylaxis or allergic reactions after receiving the first dose of one of the mRNA vaccines, are still unable to take Moderna or Pfizer- BioNTech shock. After consulting with a healthcare professional, they may be able to get the Sinovac vaccine, which relies on an inactivated form of coronavirus instead of mRNA to teach the body to defend itself against Covid-19. About 20 private clinics around the island, which can demonstrate the ability to administer the Sinovac vaccine safely, properly and efficiently, will be selected to use its reserves to do so, the MoH added. Private health care institutions have until noon on June 11 to apply. Those selected will receive the vaccine from the MoH stock for free, but are allowed to charge patients who receive the vaccine a fee to cover their costs. However, as the vaccine remains unregistered, it cannot be covered by the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Program.







