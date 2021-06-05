Hunger is inevitable in Ethiopia’s Tigray war zone: UN

In late May, the UN humanitarian chief created a bleak picture of Tigray since the war began, with some 2 million people displaced, civilians killed and wounded.



The UN humanitarian chief warned June 4 that famine is imminent in the Tigray region and northern Ethiopia, and there is a risk that hundreds of thousands or more people will die.

Mark Lowcock said the economy has been devastated along with businesses, crops and farms and there is no banking or telecommunications services.

We are already hearing about hunger-related deaths, he said in a statement.

People need to wake up, Mr Lowcock said. The international community needs to really grow, including securing money.

No one knows how many thousands of civilians or fighters have been killed since months of political tensions between the government of Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmeds and the Tigray leaders who once dominated the Ethiopian government erupted into war last November.

Eritrea, an old Tigray enemy, joined neighboring Ethiopia in the conflict.

In late May, Mr Lowcock created a bleak picture of Tigray since the start of the war, with some 2 million displaced people, civilians killed and wounded, rapes and other forms of widespread and systematic sexual violence hatred , and essential public and private infrastructure for devastated civilians, including hospitals and agricultural land.

There are now hundreds of thousands of people in northern Ethiopia on starvation, Mr Lowcock said. This is the worst hunger problem the world has seen in a decade, as a quarter of a million Somalis lost their lives in starvation there in 2011. This now has horrific echoes of the colossal tragedy in Ethiopia in 1984.

In the catastrophic famine of 1984-85, about 2 million Africans died of starvation or related diseases, about half of them in Ethiopia.

There is now a risk of losing lives passing hundreds of thousands or worse, Mr Lowcock said.

He said receiving food and other humanitarian aid for all those in need is proving very difficult for aid agencies.

The United Nations and the Ethiopian government have helped some 2 million people in recent months in northern Ethiopia, mostly in government-controlled areas, he said.

But, Lowcock said, there are more than a million people in places controlled by Tigrayan opposition forces and there have been deliberate, repeated, sustained efforts to prevent them from getting food.

In addition, there are places controlled by Eritreans and other places controlled by militia groups where it is extremely difficult to provide assistance, he said.

The entry for aid workers is not there because of what men are doing with guns and bombs and what they are telling their political masters doing, the undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs said.

Mr Lowcock said all blockages should be reversed and the Eritreans, who are responsible for much of this need should be withdrawn, so that aid could pass to those facing hunger.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed should do what he said he would do and force Eritreans to leave Ethiopia, he said.

Mr Lowcock said the leaders of the seven major industrialized nations, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Italy and Canada, should place the humanitarian crisis and the threat of widespread famine in northern Ethiopia on the summit agenda. them from June 11 -13 in Cornwall, England.

Everyone should understand that if there was a colossal tragedy of the kind that happened in 1984 the consequences would be far-reaching and long-lasting, he said.