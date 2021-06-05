UN warns of ‘no turning point’ in climate change as Australians mark Environment Day

The United Nations has warned that the world is reaching the point of no return on climate change, stressing that the next decade is humanity’s ultimate chance to avert a climate catastrophe.

On World Environment Day, the UN has launched a campaign calling on governments to make a promise to restore at least one billion hectares of degraded land in the next decade to an area the size of China.

“We are rapidly reaching the point of no return for the planet,” UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in a new video message.

He said the world faced a triple environmental emergency of biodiversity loss, climate disruption and escalating pollution.

“We are destroying the ecosystems that support our societies. And by doing so, we risk depriving ourselves of the food, water and resources we need to survive.”

The UN chief said the United Nations Decade Campaign on Ecosystem Restoration was a chance to avert a climate catastrophe.

“Science tells us that these next 10 years are our ultimate chance to avert a climate catastrophe, reverse the deadly wave of pollution and end species loss.”

‘Koalas in death’

Australians marked World Environment Day with tree planting, clearing events and conservation rallies across the country.

In Sydney’s Hyde Park, about 200 people gathered to call on the NSW government to strengthen legal protection for koalas.

Conservatives say NSW koala populations have declined in the last 30 years. Before the Black Summer fires that destroyed habitats, it was estimated to be less than 20,000.

A recent NSW parliamentary inquiry found that koalas in NSW could become extinct by 2050, due to habitat loss, disease and climate change events.

Tree planting events were held across Australia to mark World Environment Day. SBS News

Nature Conservation Council chief Chris Gambian warned koalas would join the Tasmanian Tiger as an extinct species if there was no strict ban on the destruction of koala forests and new nature reserves, habitat restoration and research ecological.

“Koalas in NSW are on the verge of death,” he said.

“Business as usual is simply no longer an option, it is an emergency that requires drastic action. Their numbers are falling before the Black Summer fires kill thousands of koalas and burn millions of hectares of forest.

“We will reach a point where our children will not be able to show their children koalas in the wild. You (would) be able to see it only in a museum or gallery.”

There were also tree planting events across the country – including in western Sydney, where a small group joined in aiming to plant more than 2,000 trees in the Penrith area.

Nicola Masters from Greening Australia said the initiative was important for the area, which suffers from extreme heat events during the summer.

“We are getting extreme urban heat and extreme weather conditions here. The trees will act like a carbon sink, they will mitigate the effects of this increasing urban heat,” she told SBS News.

Projects like this are what the United Nations wants most.

But he says conservation efforts alone will not be enough to prevent widespread biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse.

Tubim Hobart

Hundreds of people also gathered in Hobart town hall, calling for protection for the Tarkine Forest in Tasmania in the northwest.

Former Green leader Bob Brown, whose Bob Brown Foundation hosted the rally, said the issue was galvanizing people across the country.

“We will stop this destructively insane invasion of the Tarkine Forest for a toxic landfill for which the company has alternative sites.”