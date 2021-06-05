International
UN warns of ‘no turning point’ in climate change as Australians mark Environment Day
The United Nations has warned that the world is reaching the point of no return on climate change, stressing that the next decade is humanity’s ultimate chance to avert a climate catastrophe.
On World Environment Day, the UN has launched a campaign calling on governments to make a promise to restore at least one billion hectares of degraded land in the next decade to an area the size of China.
“We are rapidly reaching the point of no return for the planet,” UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in a new video message.
He said the world faced a triple environmental emergency of biodiversity loss, climate disruption and escalating pollution.
“We are destroying the ecosystems that support our societies. And by doing so, we risk depriving ourselves of the food, water and resources we need to survive.”
The UN chief said the United Nations Decade Campaign on Ecosystem Restoration was a chance to avert a climate catastrophe.
“Science tells us that these next 10 years are our ultimate chance to avert a climate catastrophe, reverse the deadly wave of pollution and end species loss.”
‘Koalas in death’
Australians marked World Environment Day with tree planting, clearing events and conservation rallies across the country.
In Sydney’s Hyde Park, about 200 people gathered to call on the NSW government to strengthen legal protection for koalas.
Conservatives say NSW koala populations have declined in the last 30 years. Before the Black Summer fires that destroyed habitats, it was estimated to be less than 20,000.
A recent NSW parliamentary inquiry found that koalas in NSW could become extinct by 2050, due to habitat loss, disease and climate change events.
Nature Conservation Council chief Chris Gambian warned koalas would join the Tasmanian Tiger as an extinct species if there was no strict ban on the destruction of koala forests and new nature reserves, habitat restoration and research ecological.
“Koalas in NSW are on the verge of death,” he said.
“Business as usual is simply no longer an option, it is an emergency that requires drastic action. Their numbers are falling before the Black Summer fires kill thousands of koalas and burn millions of hectares of forest.
“We will reach a point where our children will not be able to show their children koalas in the wild. You (would) be able to see it only in a museum or gallery.”
There were also tree planting events across the country – including in western Sydney, where a small group joined in aiming to plant more than 2,000 trees in the Penrith area.
Nicola Masters from Greening Australia said the initiative was important for the area, which suffers from extreme heat events during the summer.
“We are getting extreme urban heat and extreme weather conditions here. The trees will act like a carbon sink, they will mitigate the effects of this increasing urban heat,” she told SBS News.
Projects like this are what the United Nations wants most.
But he says conservation efforts alone will not be enough to prevent widespread biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse.
Tubim Hobart
Hundreds of people also gathered in Hobart town hall, calling for protection for the Tarkine Forest in Tasmania in the northwest.
Former Green leader Bob Brown, whose Bob Brown Foundation hosted the rally, said the issue was galvanizing people across the country.
“We will stop this destructively insane invasion of the Tarkine Forest for a toxic landfill for which the company has alternative sites.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]