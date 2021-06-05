World Environment Day 2021: Reasons to hold out hope for the future of our planets

Etoday we are faced with alarming news about the state of our planet.

Only in the last week, The UN warned of growing threats to the world’s land, new study found that warming temperatures are starving planets oxygen lakes, and a WWF report said further global warming could bring disaster to beloved species such as leopards snowmen, bumblebees and emperor penguins.

Temperatures today are around 1.2C above pre-industrial levels. And despite a recent storm of more ambitious climate promises from countries where the world is still not on track to fulfill its goal of keeping global temperatures below 2C by the end of the century.

But despite the very real challenges facing the natural world, there is still light of hope.

This is according to some leading scientists, activists and environmental politicians in the world, who shared their reasons to remain optimistic about the future of our planets with The Independent to mark World Environment Day.

Recommended

Here are their views submitted by Nigeria, USA, Sweden, UK and Philippines.

Michael E Mann, Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at Pennsylvania State University and Author of New Climate War, USA:

It is a combination of seemingly unrelated but in fact synergistic developments that makes me cautiously optimistic about our prospects of avoiding catastrophic climate change: an end to the era of denial, as climate impacts become apparent to the person in street and impossible to suspect; a climate movement for young people that has galvanized public attention and focused the conversation on our obligations to the less guilty and the most affected; a pandemic that has prompted us to ask belated questions about the sustainability of our current path; and a favorable shift in political winds, along with renewed U.S. leadership, which has raised stakes and led fenced-in nations to rise to the plate in the house layout leading to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow later this year.

That waiting point for climate action may have finally arrived.

Ed Miliband, shadow state secretary for business, energy and industrial strategy, UK:

We are in the crucial decade of the climate emergency, with the decisions we make together around the world now essential to our goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

Many developing countries on the front line of the climate crisis are already experiencing the devastating effects of climate change. The climate threat is very real.

But the reason I hope for the future of our planets is that this year could be a year of change, a year in which we tackle the climate threat in a way that brings about a safer, more secure world, now and for future generations. In November, the UK hosts the Cop26 climate summit which offers us an opportunity to secure the agreement needed to achieve this progress.

I am also hopeful because tackling the climate emergency in a way that is right can transform our society, create green jobs across our country, insulate homes and reduce energy bills, clean the air that absorb and support our manufacturing industry to start and grow.

It has to do with the kind of place and planet we want our children and grandchildren to live in in my hope it will be fairer and greener. For that I am fighting.

Oladosu Adenike, young climate activist, Nigeria:

What gives me hope lies in the fact that the solution to climate change involves setting the pace for a greener and more sustainable path, and that the climate justice movement has the face of young people taking action and demanding that governments all nations do the same. We are coming together no matter who we are, knowing that what we want to achieve is what matters most. The future is bright, but we need to get there in action. Hope in these unprecedented times makes us stronger as we fight for our planet.

David Attenborough has never given up the fight to create a safer world for all because without hope, there is no passion to move on. We are not willing to be silent about things that matter to all of us. There are more initiatives, innovations and advocates.

Alok Sharma, Cabinet Minister and President appointed for Cop26, MB:

I have been fortunate to have met so many inspiring people around the world in my role as president assigned to Cop26. Their innovation and ingenuity is helping to build a greener, brighter future.

These individuals and the feeling that everyone is together for our planet, give me hope. And there is reason to be hopeful. When the UK took over the presidency of Cop26, less than 30 per cent of global GDP was covered by net-zero targets. We were now at 70 percent. And just last month I co-chaired a meeting of G7 ministers where we took a big step towards a decarbonized energy system.

My recent meetings with leaders in Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh have reaffirmed to me that the fight against climate change is a common challenge and that the world is ready to take on it.

All of this gives me hope that in Glasgow this November we can seize our best chance to defend our planet for future generations.

Mikaela Loach, medical student and young climate activist, UK:

There is a quote from Arundhati Roy that I always come back to when I talk about hope. She says: Another world is not only possible, but it is on its way. On a quiet day, I can hear him breathing.

For me, I pay attention to the times when I hear this new world breathe. I feel it breathing through the success of the latest court case won by climate activists against Shell in The Hague. I hear it breathing when I am in the community, with grassroots groups working together. I listen to it when I am listening to stories of those who are at the forefront of the climate crisis to better inform myself what climate justice means. I hear it when we move together against oppression. I hear it through action. Her spirit consists of all our movements. When we all act together we can become that breath.

Baroness Natalie Bennett, Green Party colleague, United Kingdom:

What gives me hope for the future of the planets is the wide and wide range of people who are working together to take control into their own hands, making politics what they do more than what is done to them.

This varies from teenage climate attackers in Bristol, whom I met on a 10,000-person march through the city, to community groups in Sheffield, who during the Covid-19 blockade organized the growth of local food to supply community kitchens. . It covers the defenders I met this week at Roald Dahl Wood, who are giving up their months of time and their personal comfort to protect the ancient land from the damage of the HS2 building, and the fast-growing network of Laboratories Universal Basic Income, which are security campaigns for everyone.

Where we are now is profoundly unstable: economically, politically, environmentally, educationally. Things will not stay the same and this is great news for people and the planet.

Jacques Fallaria, young activist speaking on behalf of Youth Strike 4 Climate, Philippines:

In a country that is constantly hit by typhoons that are getting stronger over time, we have seen many Filipinos, especially the younger generation, who have opened their eyes to the harsh reality of the Philippine climate crisis.

We strongly believe that the power of people will always be stronger than people with power. We have witnessed this in national and global history, from the millions of Filipinos who peacefully gathered on a highway to oust a dictator in the 1980s to the 17,200 citizens in the Netherlands this year who won a lawsuit against oil giant Shell. We believe that, through collective action, we can take a step forward towards a sustainable future for the nation, the planet and the youth.

Typhoon Vamco caused death and destruction in the Philippines in 2020 (Getty)

Prof. Kimberly Nicholas, sustainability scientist at Lund University and author of the Monthly Newsletter Under the Sky We Make We can fix it , Sweden:

I am encouraged that the talk of climate action is converging on the urgent need to leave fossil fuels on the ground in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and avoid catastrophic warming. Science has long been clear that we must completely stop burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas if we are to stabilize the climate.

Climate activists have taken and amplified this message. Encouragingly encouraging to see this understanding beginning to reach governments, businesses and society, so that we can have the conversations we need about what a fossil-free future that works for humans and nature really looks like and that how do we get there quickly and straight.

Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science at University College London (UCL) and author of How to Save Our Planet: Facts, UK:

In the past 30 years, the amount of CO2 emitted by human activity has doubled. This represents a collective failure of world governments to focus on the climate crisis.

But there is hope. Despite 2020 and 2021 being dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the geopolitical landscape around climate change has shifted seismically. The UK net-zero target 2050 is set by law, with a temporary 78 per cent cut in emissions by 2030. The EU and US have also set 2050 zero-zero targets. President Xi Jinping has announced that Chinese emissions will peak before 2030 and will be zero by 2060.

Combined with the harsh voices of millions of young people around the world, there is now hope that the nations of the world will significantly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and begin the journey to a cleaner, greener, safer, greener world. healthier and more sustainable.