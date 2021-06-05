About 400,000 people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will get a second shot earlier to protect them from a more contagious variant.

reducing the gap between doses from twelve to eight weeks to avoid the faster-spreading Indian variant now known as Delta should be facilitated as the HSE has only confirmation of AstraZeneca supplies for the next two weeks.

The circuit breaker must be inserted in phases due to uncertainties over supplies.

This comes as daily cases of the virus rose to 529 yesterday, though the number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital stood at 86 while the sickest in intensive care fell to 28.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: This will be discontinued in phases within the next two weeks, when those who will be vaccinated as part of a 12-week program receive their second dose of the vaccine.

We will then apply a gradual reduction, so the interval will decrease to 11, 10, nine and then eight weeks.

Taoiseach Michel Martin has spoken to AstraZeneca chiefs in Ireland about the urgent need for vaccine supplies following a recommendation from the National Immunization Advisory Committee (Niac) to reduce the dose gap to eight weeks due to evidence that a stroke offers reduced protection against the Delta virus.

Niac also recommended that people under the age of 50 who are healthy and have had the virus in the nine months before taking the first AstraZeneca stroke should not need a second stroke.

This would mainly affect health workers.

An HSE spokesman said this is a change to the previous recommendation that allows people who had a confirmed case of the virus in the previous six months to have a second stroke removed.

He said the HSE is assessing the impact of this change.

It is expected that anyone who wants a second vaccine can benefit from it.

Meanwhile, the country expects from Monday outdoor service in restaurants and pubs as well as the reopening of gyms.

Asked to comment on yesterday’s large number of cases yesterday, Infectious Diseases Advisor Prof Sam McConkey of Beaumont Hospital in Dublin said we have learned not to pay too much attention to one-day figures.

We would need biweekly data. I do not trust any trend that is not over 14 days of data because there are a lot of random changes.

He said he could not wait to sit outside with the people he lives with in a remote environment.

But we can not withdraw with the internal parties. We really need to advise people to avoid socializing indoors.

He is very concerned about the Delta variant which has led to a huge increase in cases in the UK.

This means that the proposal to reopen foreign travel by mid-July is more indicative than final, he added.

I am cautiously optimistic about where we are currently as long as we can keep the Delta variant. We have to do it otherwise we might be in trouble, he said. It may not attack the elderly who have been vaccinated, but it will affect young people who have not yet been vaccinated. My view is not to open up too many foreign trips.

Open up within the country as we are doing, but keep the journey to the essential journeys. Quarantine at the hotel.

If we can vaccinate everyone over the age of 12, then we can open up many more international trips, he added. This is why we should avoid traveling in and out of England for at least the next few weeks.