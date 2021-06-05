‘Miu Hero’ Magawa retires after five years smelling mines in Cambodia





The African bagged mouse giant found 71 landmines and 38 unexploded ordnance items during its service, according to APOPO, the mine-clearing NGO that trained him.

His work saw him win a gold medal from the British veterinary charity People’s Dispensary for Diseased Animals (PDSA) last year.

But APOPO said the venerable hamster, who turns seven years later this year, “has worked hard and deserves to rest now”.

“Although still in good health, he has reached a retirement age and has clearly started to slow down,” APOPO said. “It’s time.”

His work has helped the organization clear more than 225,000 square feet of land in Cambodia, where decades of conflict have left the landscape scattered with dangerous unexploded ordnance. The Magawa is larger than the average pet mouse, but still light enough to never place a landmine walking on it, as human miners can do. This advantage led APOPO to train him and other rats to detect the odor of explosive chemicals used in landmines and to show them to their holders. The group praised Magawa for “allowing local communities to live, work, play and be educated; without fear of losing their lives or limbs”. Giant African baggy rats are intelligent and easy to train; Magawa started training at a young age and “passed all his flying color tests” before settling in Cambodia, the PDSA said when awarding them their medal. He is trained to ignore the scrap metal that lies and signals to its holder when it discovers the exact location of the mine. He is so quick to find landmines that he can clear an area the size of a tennis court in 30 minutes – something a man might need four days using a metal detector, the PDSA said. Numerous countries released unexploded ordnance throughout Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos during the Vietnam War. Then, after the fall of the Khmer Rouge, the ensuing civil war and the Vietnamese invasion saw more landmines planted throughout the country of Southeast Asia. APOPO said it cleared 4.3 million square meters of land last year in Cambodia alone, which “would not have been possible without the help of little heroes like Magawa”. The organization operates in 59 countries.

CNN’s Jessie Yeung contributed to the report.

