Pandemic travel news: France, Spain and others get ready for international tourists

Destinations open

Hoping to travel to one of the 27 countries in European Union or European non-EU destinations? Well, it’s a bit complicated.

The EU has a white list of countries from which non-core travel to the bloc is approved: These are Israeli, New Zeland, RWANDA, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand AND Australia.

But while the bloc is trying to create more universal demand for tourism, each country holds sovereign powers over its borders, so entry conditions vary from country to country, as does time.

Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, croatia AND Poland. The system will be fully implemented from July 1. The EU Commission has introduced a Covid-19 digital travel certificate (open to non-EU citizens) which is already being used on a voluntary basis byANDThe system will be fully implemented from July 1.

All foreign tourists can now visit Greece without the need for quarantine upon arrival, provided they have a negative PCR test. The government plans to declare 80 islands – including most of the country’s top tourist destinations – safe for Covid by the end of June.

France has just introduced a color-coded “traffic light system” to open to international travelers on June 9th.

Those on the “green list” – travelers vaccinated by European Union, Australia, South Korea, Israeli, Japan, Lebanon, New Zeland AND Singapore – can enter without restrictions. Unvaccinated travelers will need to take a Covid test.

Travelers vaccinated from the “orange list” – that includes SH.BA AND uk – you will have to take a test, while the unvaccinated will only be allowed for essential purposes.

Indoor dining will resume on June 9, too, and the state ban hour was moved to 11:00 If you want to visit the Eiffel Tower, anyway, you will have to wait for its reopening on July 16.

Ireland, which has had one of Europe ‘s toughest blockades, will reopen to ME, uk AND SH.BA on July 19th. Unvaccinated travelers from the EU will not have to arrive with a negative test, then self-quarantine until they do a second test upon arrival.

Irish hotels reopened this week and the indoor hospitality will resume on 5 July.

Slovenia has also reopened to tourism with its own traffic light system and testing requirements, about which you can read has also reopened to tourism with its own traffic light system and testing requirements, about which you can read here

Netherlands is welcoming tourists from “safe places with a low risk Covid-19” while Puffin Island, a member of the European Economic Area, opened its borders to vaccinated travelers again in April. Spain will be open to vaccinated travelers from outside the EU on 7 June, and France is expected to do the same on June 9this welcoming tourists from “safe places with a low risk Covid-19” while, a member of the European Economic Area, opened its borders to vaccinated travelers again in April.

croatia also welcomes vaccinated travelers as well as those who submit a negative PCR test or proof that they have recovered from Covid-19 within the last 180 days, and not less than 11 days before arrival.

Last month, Cyprus reopened to vaccinated travelers from 65 countries, incl SH.BA AND uk

uk – now famous outside the EU – also updated the “green list” of travel this week. No new country was added, but Portugal, a tourist favorite, was moved from green to amber, meaning traveling there from the UK is against government guidance and will include 10 days of self-isolation upon return.

St. Lucia there are News from Caribbean this week is thatthere are facilitated protocols on the island for vaccinated travelers – including the option to book rental cars and dine at more local restaurants – but St. Kitts has beaten the keys, announcing that it will only allow fully vaccinated from now on.

Middle East AND Africa, Algeria has begun to City of Abu Dhabi will end the mandatory quarantine for international travelers on July 1st. This is the same day During inANDhas begun to reopens air travel , after being locked for 14 months whilewill end the mandatory quarantine for international travelers on July 1st. This is the same day Phuket will be reopened in Thailand.

Attractions, activities and accommodation

Still a great fame New York the hotel has reopened its doors. Ritz-Carlton New York Central Park – puts the Ritz in ritzy – opened June 2.

The Peninsula Hotel chain is open for business in the US, with guests now welcome to its super-glam New York property, as well as luxury excavations in Chicago Peninsula AND Beverly Hills Peninsula.

In the Happiest Country on Earth, there is a lot of Disney news.

Disney California Park Adventure, opened on Friday, but CNN Travel already had one Disneyland Avengers Campus, a new land in, opened on Friday, but CNN Travel already had one preview

Disneyland AND Adventure in California parks will start welcoming overseas guests on June 15th. A few days later, the first Disney hotel with Marvel Characters – Disney’s New York – Art and Marvel – will open on June 21.

Venice welcomed the MSC Orchestra, the first cruise ship to arrive in its waters since the beginning of the pandemic. Of Europe Ital, Portugall and France. On Thursday,welcomed the MSC Orchestra, the first cruise ship to arrive in its waters since the beginning of the pandemic. Of Europe Cruise on the rivers Boutique Uniworld will resume operations on June 20 with a series of itineraries inl and

United States in more than a year. The ship, part of the Famous Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Later this month, Celebrity Edge will be the first major cruise ship to sail fromin more than a year. The ship, part of the Famous Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from

Covid Weekly Escape Plan

French Polynesian the island of One of the most spectacular ways to escape the crowds? A trip tothe island of Nuku Hiva , one of the most remote places in the world.

Part of the untouched archipelago of the Marquesas Islands has recently reopened to travelers – but you will have to take an eight-and-a-half-hour flight from San Francisco, followed by another four-hour flight to get there.

Be sure to pack plenty of snacks.

