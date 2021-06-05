Nigeria suspends Twitter access after presidents’ post was deleted | Niger

The Nigerian government has suspended access to Twitter in the country, with major telecommunications networks seeming to block the platform, two days after Twitter removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari threatening to punish secessionists.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed announced that access to Twitter had been suspended indefinitely on Friday and said the government had acted due to the continued use of the platform for activities capable of undermining the existence of Nigerian corporations.

A spokesman for the president declined to comment and Mohammed did not say what form the suspension would take or give more details on the mining activities. The move sparked massive outrage in Nigeria and is widely seen as a response to Twitter by removing the tweets of presidents.

Twitter said the post violates its policy on abusive behavior. In that post, Buhari vowed to punish pro-Biafra groups blamed for several attacks against government agencies and security forces this year.

Many of those who misbehave today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Biafra war, Buhari wrote. Those of us in the fields for 30 months who went through the war will treat them in the language they understand, referring to its role as a major brigade during the Biafra war, one of the darkest chapters in the history of Nigeria. The war put an end to the efforts of mostly Igbo people in Niger-south-east to create an independent Biafra nation.

On Saturday, Twitter was inaccessible through mobile apps on many of the largest telephone networks, including the largest in South Africa, MTN. Many users expressed outrage, and some managed to access the social media platform through virtual private networks.

Twitter said Friday that it is deeply investigating the concern of suspending operations and will provide updates when we know more. The company is not known to have offices registered in Nigeria; it set up its first Africa-based operations in Ghana in April.

Anger over the ban erupted in Nigeria on Friday night, with many describing it as an attempt to censor citizens and suppress dissent, as some users reported that presidents tweeted on Wednesday.

Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, condemned the ban, saying Twitter was widely used by Nigerians to exercise their human rights, including their rights to freedom of expression and access to information. She said: We call on the Nigerian authorities to immediately abandon the illegal suspension and other plans to deceive the media, suppress civic space and undermine Nigerian human rights.

The harshest comments from presidents threatening pro-Biafra groups sent shockwaves through Nigeria, especially in the south-east where the bitter legacy of the war is still raw. Millions died of starvation after a government blockade during the war. Conflict deaths are not commemorated in Nigeria and cultural descriptions are censored.

Calls by government officials and lawmakers to regulate and restrict the use of social media have increased in recent years, particularly in response to ending Sars protests against police brutality that erupted in all Nigerian cities last October. The protests were brutally suppressed by Nigerian police and army, with several protesters killed including at least 12 people in the Lekki Tollgate area.

Demonstrators had used social media to organize, raise money and share images of alleged abuses. Twitters CEO Jack Dorsey wrote on Twitter to encourage his followers to donate to protesters by raising funds. Following the protests, Mohammed called for some form of regulation on social media to combat fake news.

A bill being scrutinized by lawmakers, promising to fix social media including punishing false statements and enabling the government to shut down the internet, has been widely condemned.