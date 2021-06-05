International
Nigeria suspends Twitter access after presidents’ post was deleted | Niger
The Nigerian government has suspended access to Twitter in the country, with major telecommunications networks seeming to block the platform, two days after Twitter removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari threatening to punish secessionists.
Information Minister Lai Mohammed announced that access to Twitter had been suspended indefinitely on Friday and said the government had acted due to the continued use of the platform for activities capable of undermining the existence of Nigerian corporations.
A spokesman for the president declined to comment and Mohammed did not say what form the suspension would take or give more details on the mining activities. The move sparked massive outrage in Nigeria and is widely seen as a response to Twitter by removing the tweets of presidents.
Twitter said the post violates its policy on abusive behavior. In that post, Buhari vowed to punish pro-Biafra groups blamed for several attacks against government agencies and security forces this year.
Many of those who misbehave today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Biafra war, Buhari wrote. Those of us in the fields for 30 months who went through the war will treat them in the language they understand, referring to its role as a major brigade during the Biafra war, one of the darkest chapters in the history of Nigeria. The war put an end to the efforts of mostly Igbo people in Niger-south-east to create an independent Biafra nation.
On Saturday, Twitter was inaccessible through mobile apps on many of the largest telephone networks, including the largest in South Africa, MTN. Many users expressed outrage, and some managed to access the social media platform through virtual private networks.
Twitter said Friday that it is deeply investigating the concern of suspending operations and will provide updates when we know more. The company is not known to have offices registered in Nigeria; it set up its first Africa-based operations in Ghana in April.
Anger over the ban erupted in Nigeria on Friday night, with many describing it as an attempt to censor citizens and suppress dissent, as some users reported that presidents tweeted on Wednesday.
Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, condemned the ban, saying Twitter was widely used by Nigerians to exercise their human rights, including their rights to freedom of expression and access to information. She said: We call on the Nigerian authorities to immediately abandon the illegal suspension and other plans to deceive the media, suppress civic space and undermine Nigerian human rights.
The harshest comments from presidents threatening pro-Biafra groups sent shockwaves through Nigeria, especially in the south-east where the bitter legacy of the war is still raw. Millions died of starvation after a government blockade during the war. Conflict deaths are not commemorated in Nigeria and cultural descriptions are censored.
Calls by government officials and lawmakers to regulate and restrict the use of social media have increased in recent years, particularly in response to ending Sars protests against police brutality that erupted in all Nigerian cities last October. The protests were brutally suppressed by Nigerian police and army, with several protesters killed including at least 12 people in the Lekki Tollgate area.
Demonstrators had used social media to organize, raise money and share images of alleged abuses. Twitters CEO Jack Dorsey wrote on Twitter to encourage his followers to donate to protesters by raising funds. Following the protests, Mohammed called for some form of regulation on social media to combat fake news.
A bill being scrutinized by lawmakers, promising to fix social media including punishing false statements and enabling the government to shut down the internet, has been widely condemned.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]