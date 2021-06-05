International
The GST collection in May slips, but still holds over 1 billion kro-marks
Gross Goods and Services Tax collection for May stood at 1,02,709 crore, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday. This marks the eighth month in a row when revenue from GST has stood above it Brand 1 crore cabbage despite sliding from record height e 1.41 billion crust in April 2021. The GST collection for May took a hit due to blockages and other restrictions imposed by states to curb the second wave of Covid infections.
Revenue from GST for May 2021 stands 65 percent higher than in the corresponding month last year. During the month, revenues from imports of goods were 56 percent higher and revenues from domestic transactions (including imports of services) were 69 percent higher than revenues from these sources during the same month last year.
Of the total removal of GST, CGST was 17,592 crore, SGST is 22,653, IGST was 53,199 crore (incl 26,002 crore collected for import of goods) and Cess is 9,265 crore (incl 868 crore collected for the import of goods), the ministry stated.
The ministry also informed that the government has decided 15,014 crore in CGST and 11,653 crore in SGST by IGST as regular settlement during May.
The GST revenue figures mentioned above also include collection from internal transactions until June 4 after taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver or reduction of interest for filing a 15-day delayed return for the month of registration return May 2021 in the second view Covid-19 wave, further stated the Ministry of Finance.
While taxpayers with turnover above 5 crore had to submit their GST returns by June 4th, which they would have submitted differently by May 20th. Meanwhile, smaller taxpayers with turnover less than 5 billion still have time until the first week of July to file returns without any late fees and interest and revenues from these taxpayers have been delayed until then.
“Current revenues for May 2021, so would be higher and would be known when all extended dates expire,” the Ministry of Finance said.
