Former Telangana health minister Eetala Rajender resigns from TRS | Latest India News





Former Telangana and TRS MLA health minister Eetala Rajender announced his resignation at a news conference, ending his 19-year association with Telangana from both the party and state legislatures. He is expected to submit his resignation to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy soon. He plans to join BJP within days after the interior minister is released from hospital as reported on ‘Indian Express’ on June 4th. Addressing a press conference at his residence in Shamirpet, he criticized Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for his dismissal without giving any explanation on the allegations against him and his family. He said the distance between him and Chandrasekhar Rao developed and deepened to 5 years. He claimed that CM had humiliated him on many occasions and T Harish Rao similarly faced some humiliation. Moreover, Rajender claimed that the CM insulted him by returning him along with the ministers and MLAs from the gates of Pragathi Bhavan and the farm house. He added that he does not want to be treated as a slave simply for the post of a minister. Many leaders were sent out of the party, he accused. Are there any ministers in the state cabinet or any government officials working independently, he added. All my former colleagues at the party can now very well condemn my comments, but they know the truth, Eetala said. He questioned the role of the CM in engineering defects in other parties when TRS took an absolute majority in the Assembly. TRS has spent $ 50.50 billion in Huzurabad since he was ousted from the cabinet to lure his followers, he claimed. Rainender said he won several times as MLA, and he won the election whenever the party nominated him as its candidate. Eetala claimed that KCR believes in money, conspiracy and oppression, he wants to be a dictator. He recalled that everyone was aware of what happened in the MLC election. Other Rajender supporters including former lawmaker Enugu Ravinder, former Karimnagar ZP chairwoman Tula Uma also resigned from TRS. His other followers include Gandra Nalini, Lata, Ande Babaiah, BK. Mahesh, Hanumantha Rao and Sridevi.

