DUP MLA apologizes for failing to declare planning consulting business interest in component





A DUP MLA has apologized for failing to declare to an electorate that opposes a planning request that it was lobbying for plans through its consulting business from the sidelines. Trevor Clarke, who was recently promoted by new DUP leader Edwin Poots, apologized two years later following an investigation by Standards Commissioner Stormont. He also expressed regret for a 19-month delay in completing his Assembly interest register. The South Antrim MLA faced criticism in 2019 after it was revealed that he was running a planning consulting business representing applicants in the council planning process. Mr Clarke dismissed concerns Comprehensive consultancy was a conflict of interest that violated Assembly rules prohibiting paid advocacy, but he later ceased his activity. A farmer who sought help from Mr Clarke in opposing a planning application complained that the MLA had not stated that his business represented the applicant. It is understandable that the Commissioner recommended that Mr Clarke write to the Assembly Standards and Privileges Committee to apologize. In his letter Mr Clarke, who has been appointed by DUP leader Edwin Poots as the party’s coup aide, said his failure to declare his interests was “inappropriate”. “I apologize to the standards and privileges committee for inadvertently failing to declare an interest in a timely manner and also inadvertently failing to declare an interest in an ingredient seeking representation,” he said. Mr Clarke lost his assembly seat in the March 2017 election, but was elected in June of that year to replace MP Paul Girvan. He wrote: “In January 2019 it became known to me that my register of interests was empty. “It was my misjudged understanding that my previous register of interests would continue with my return to the Assembly. “I corrected this as soon as I realized it was not so, including any additions.” He added: “In the spring of 2019 I was approached by a voter seeking advice and representation on a planning issue. “It is my recollection that it was clear that I could not represent him as I was in conflict because I have already discussed the matter with another component, which is not disputed by the complainant. “The issue raised in the complaint was that I did not state in what capacity I was representing the other ingredient. “Given the passage of time, I am pleased with the commissioner’s conclusion that any non-declaration of interest was unintentional. “Considering the Code of Conduct for Members and through detailed discussions with the commissioner including a lengthy interview, I acknowledge my failure to declare an interest in a timely manner and when meeting with a constituent was involuntary and accepted the commissioner’s conclusion. . “ It is unclear whether Commissioner Dr Melissa McCullough considered the broader issue of whether Mr Clarke’s business interests violated the MLA code of conduct. Asked about this, Dr. McCullough said the law prohibits him from “disclosing any information on any complaint under investigation,” adding that all admissible complaints are “fully investigated.”







