200,000 Covid vaccines given by India to UN peacekeepers already in use: UN spokesman

The 200,000 Covid-19 vaccines donated by India to all UN peacekeepers have already been put into use and a number of these Blue Helmets have already been vaccinated, said UN chief Antonio Guterres spokesman.

The Indian government has offered us 200,000 doses And a number of peacekeepers have already been vaccinated, as far as I know, Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a daily news conference on Friday in response to a question about the UN vaccination of peacekeepers.

‘So in the Indian vaccines, the ones I think were AstraZeneca, they were 200,000. They have already been put to use, he said.

India, one of the countries’ largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, donated 200,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to UN peacekeepers across all UN missions.

As of March 31 this year, there are 87,889 personnel serving in 12 peacekeeping operations worldwide.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had announced in February that India would donate doses of vaccines to UN peacekeepers.

“Keeping in mind the UN peacekeepers operating in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them,” Jaishankar said as he addressed the UN Security Council’s open debate on implementing the resolution. 2532 (2020) on the cessation of hostilities in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Citing the Bhagavad Gita, Jaishankar had said Do your job with the well-being of others always in mind. The 200,000 doses basically meant that it would be possible to administer the required double doses of Covid vaccines to all UN peacekeepers across missions.

The AstraZeneca vaccines were flown from Mumbai via Qatar Airways on March 27th.

The shipment went to Copenhagen, where it was safely stored in a facility, packed and quickly dispatched to all peacekeeping missions for peacekeepers.

Asked about the supply of vaccines to the UN from China, Dujarric said that we continue to be in contact with the Chinese authorities, as we are with the Russian authorities. Some of them had to do with which vaccines had already been approved by the WHO (World Health Organization) because we do not use vaccines that are not WHO approved. He said the Secretary-General had directly expressed his gratitude to Russia when he was recently in Moscow and also thanked the Chinese for their offer.

I mean, I was very lucky to have member states who are willing and able to give vaccines to UN staff working on the front lines to ensure that we continue to do our job, Dujarric said. He added that it was also important to note that even before the vaccines were available to some of our colleagues in the field, they had continued to do their job ‘Dujarric welcomed the announcement made by the Biden administration that it would distribute millions of doses of vaccines with both Covax institutions as well as bilateral with countries in particular need.

Covax is a worldwide initiative aimed at equal access to Covid-19 vaccines led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization.

“But I also want to add that the Secretary-General is extremely grateful to the United States Government for the inclusion of United Nations personnel and delegates from the United States serving in its national vaccination program, and for the offer. generous to provide vaccines for United Nations front-line personnel serving in the most challenging and dangerous countries around the world.

“This donation will allow UN staff to stay and provide critical services to people in need around the world in a safe and effective way,” he said.

He added that the Secretary-General renewed his call for the international community to unite to address the unprecedented challenge of this pandemic and for countries to share vaccines, especially with those struggling to cope with new waves and variants.

‘There is an urgent need to increase global solidarity to ensure that vaccines are available to everyone, everywhere. Equal access to vaccines is a prerequisite for it [ending] pandemic and the beginning of a strong recovery. ‘Regarding a question over the Biden administrations’ announcement to give vaccines to UN front-line staff, he said the UN is in contact with the US Mission to work out those details, including the numbers.

My understanding is that this is going to be a Johnson & Johnson one-of-a-kind, as they say. But they were trying to get a little more detail, but were very grateful for this offer.

