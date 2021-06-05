Pope meets Canadian cardinals after indigenous school scandal





VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis met with two Canadian Vatican-based cardinals on Saturday as their country shook by the unearthing of the remains of 215 children at a former Catholic Church-run autochthonous student school. The pope met separately with Cardinal Michael Czerny and Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the Vatican said in its daily announcement of papal appointments. Ouellet meets with the pope every Saturday in his capacity as head of the Vatican department that oversees the bishops. Czerny, the Vaticans expert on migrants and refugees, does not have a regular weekly meeting with the pope. He is a Czech citizen born in the Czech Republic, whose family emigrated to Montreal when he was two years old. While the Vatican did not say what was discussed in private audiences, diplomats said it would be extremely unusual if recent events in Canada were not shown. Many Canadians have called on the pope to formally apologize for the role of the Catholic Churches in residential schools, which operated between 1831 and 1996 and were run by a number of Christian denominations on behalf of the government. Francis, who was elected pope in 2013, has already apologized for the role of the Churches in colonialism in America, but he has largely chosen to make such apologies while visiting countries. No papal visit to Canada is planned. Visiting Bolivia in 2015, Francis apologized for many grave sins committed against the Native American people in the name of God. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday the Catholic Church should take responsibility for its role in running many of the schools. The residential school system forcibly separated some 150,000 children from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called cultural genocide. Led by the government and various Christian Churches, their stated purpose was to assimilate indigenous children. The discovery last month of children’s bones at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, which closed in 1978, has reopened old wounds and is fueling anger in Canada over a lack of information and responsibility. In 2008, the Canadian government formally apologized for the system. Trudeau said on Friday many are wondering why the Catholic Church in Canada is silent, not growing. Report by Philip Pullella

