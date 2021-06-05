China authorizes emergency use of Sinovac vaccine for children ages 3 to 17-India News, Firstpost

Coronavirus Live News Updates: When CoronaVac will be offered to newer groups depends on health authorities formulating China’s inoculation strategies, said Sinovac CEO Yin Weidong

Coronavirus Live News Updates:China has authorized the emergency use of Sinovac COVID-19 CoronaVac vaccine for those aged between 3 and 17 years, reports said.

The Indian Medical Association on Saturday said a total of 646 doctors had died in the second wave of COVID-19 as of June 5, 2021. The association also shared a list of states most affected in terms of physician deaths.

The Brazilian National Agency for Health Surveillance (ANVISA) has authorized the import of Bharat Biotech COVAXIN vaccine for distribution and use under controlled conditions,YEARSreported.

The approval, however, limits the number of doses that can be imported into the country and their use. The Brazilian authority also authorized Russia’s Sputnik V on the same terms, reports said. The decision was made late Friday night.

The Union Ministry of Health on Saturday said the weekly positivity rate is currently at 6.89 per cent, while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 5.78 per cent, keeping a tendency to be less than 10 per cent for 12 consecutive days.

A steady increase in the national recovery rate brought it to 93.38 per cent on Saturday.

While the Delhi government is seeking to ease the blocking curbs that were implemented to stop the second wave of COVID-19 , Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a set of rules.

“Private offices will be allowed to operate with 50 percent of staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to operate with 100 percent, group B with 50 percent of staff.”

“The blockade will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, shopping malls will open on a couple-by-couple basis,” he said.

“With an expected third wave of COVID-19 , 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. “We have also talked to Indraprastha Gas Limited to produce 150 tonnes of oxygen,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

“Two genome sequencing laboratories will be set up to detect new variants, if any,” he added.

The Indian Medical Association issued a statement on Saturday saying it was “horrified to learn of the intimidation tactics of the Madhya Pradesh bureaucracy against petty doctors in the state, in view of their bed reservation requirements, the security of the country labor and stock market growth “.

“IMA stands with them and demands that the state government consider their case,” the statement added.

The Union Ministry of Health on Saturday said 1,20,529 new COVID-19 cases were reported locally in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily number of cases since April 7, when 1.15 lakh cases were reported.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said on Friday that another 9,750 vials of amphotericin-B drugs have been allocated to Karnataka. The drug is vital for the treatment of black fungal infection, which has emerged as a post- COVID-19 complication among those with high diabetes.

“An additional 9,750 bottles of amphotericin-B have been allocated to Karnataka today. Including today’s allocation, a total of 22,460 bottles of the drug have been delivered to the state so far,” Gowda wrote on Twitter.

Acknowledging the receipt of amphotericin-B from the Center, Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters at Hubball that the drug would be sent to districts based on request.

On Friday, Odisha canceled the 12th grade board exams in view of coronavirus pandemic while Karnataka claimed that the 10th grade exams will take place in the format of multiple choice questions in the third week of July.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said student safety is more important than exams. The state government has already canceled the 10th grade board exam, conducted by the Secondary Education Board.

The Karnataka government announced that the SSLC or grade 10 exam will be held in the third week of next month as it cancels the second year pre-university course (PUC) exams this year in view of the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Second year PUC students will be promoted to the next level and the assessment will be based on their performance in the first PUC exam.

“The SSLC exam will have a multiple-choice question paper on math, science and social science and one more multiple choice question paper on languages,” said Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar.

The multi-choice letter containing 40 points will be easy and fair and there will be no indirect questions, he said.

Kumar said there will be a supplementary exam for those students affected by COVID-19 . Exam results will be released by August.

The exams will be conducted at 6,000 centers, which has doubled last year, the minister said, adding, each room will have from 10 to 12 students.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced the cancellation of 12th grade board exams while the Assam government said it would make a decision after the CBSE announces student marking modalities.

Following the Center’s decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams in the wake of the Covid pandemic, six states – Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa and Uttarakhand – called the board exams on Wednesday, while others said they would take a call soon

The Center on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuation COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that the decision was taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must end. Shortly afterwards, CISCE also announced the cancellation of the board exams.