Bengaluru: Late deaths after long period of hospitalization were more common during the second wave of the Covid crisis

Unlike the first wave of the pandemic when many patients in Bengaluru died on the way to hospitals or soon after being admitted, a significant proportion of deaths in the city during the second wave occurred almost 10 days after patients were hospitalized. Also, many have died at home during the current wave.

Of the 1,855 reports of Covid-related deaths in the city in the week between May 28 and June 3, up to 734 (nearly 40 percent) patients died 10 or more days after hospitalization or home, according to official data from the state department of health.

Delayed deaths are a significant departure from the pattern witnessed during the first wave when nearly 60 percent of fatalities occurred within one to three days after patients were hospitalized. Moreover, many patients during the second wave developed complications when they were OK after 10 days of treatment.

Many deaths are due to post-Covid complications. Many patients with Covid died while in the recovery phase, said Dr Shiva Kumar who works in the emergency unit at Victoria Hospital a tertiary Covid care facility attached to Bangalore Medical College.

If a proper retrospective study of deaths is done, then you will find that many patients had to be admitted to the ICU after being previously discharged from hospitals. One to two percent of these patients have died. Many patients who are not treated properly report complications later, this would be about 10% of the case. And 5% of them are admitted to the ICU later. So complications and deaths behind coyotes have been quite common during his wave, run.

The medical supervisor of a Covid treatment facility in the city said although cases when patients worsened after discharge from hospitals were high during April and May, this did not seem to be happening anymore.

In many cases, the deaths occurred after patients who had been hospitalized for 10 days or more were released due to a lack of fever, said an associate professor at a private medical college who is treating patients with Covid.

Of a total of 860 Covid-related deaths that occurred in Bengaluru between July 1 and July 28 last year, 565 victims were within 24 hours of people being hospitalized or patients being pronounced dead on arrival at hospitals, show data on the date of admission and the date of death predicted in the state health bulletins.

The number of daily Covid deaths in Bengaluru is still high according to official figures, with the reported death toll being 307 on 2 June and 347 on 3 June – despite a significant drop in the number of daily deaths (3,533 on 3 June, 5,736 28 and 23,000 May to 5 May) due to longer periods of hospitalization of patients.

A nurse prepares for duty at the Ramaiah Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru (PTI)

A large number of deaths continue to be reported due to a delay in reporting the numbers and also because patients are staying in hospitals longer now, said Dr MK Sudarshan, public health expert and chairman of the Karnataka government technical advisory committee. in Covid-19.

A unique feature of the second wave in Karnataka in particular is the high fatality rate. The reasons are the sudden increase and we were not fully prepared to meet the huge demand for clinical equipment. It took two weeks until mid-May before things were resolved. But until that moment the wave was spreading, “added Dr. Sudarshan.

Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Dr S Sachidanand said, We can not compare cases and deaths together. They are happening in different time frames. The deaths reported now are of infected patients 15 to 21 days ago. At that point in time, the number of positive cases was greater. The death rate is proportional to the random rate that prevailed about 14 to 21 days ago. Also, there are more deaths after covidies due to complications like diabetes and thromboembolic phenomena (clotting).

Following the data of the state health department, another key feature that emerges is from the deaths of 1855 that were reported from May 28 to June 3 actually occurred between April and May 15th.

An official of the state technical advisory committee acknowledged that there were some errors in reporting the number of deaths in the city at the height of the crisis.

The number of creams was in the range of 50 to 85 over several days in 13 electric crematoria and three open crematoria in Bengaluru at the height of the crisis in late April and early May. This has now dropped to a figure, underlining that there is a clear disconnect between the official daily death toll and the actual number of casualties occurring now.

In the first wave, the highest number of deaths recorded in Bengaluru in a single month was 971 in September while there was a large number of deaths in July (962), August (950) and October (897) as well. In the four months of the first wave when cases were at their peak, a total of 3,780 Covid deaths were officially reported in the city.

In the second wave, the death toll in Bengaluru reached 1907 in April and tripled to 7,085 in May. There were 860 deaths reported from June 1 to June 3.

Karnataka recorded a total of 29,554 deaths Covid deaths between March 2020 and May 2021, with 57 percent of deaths (16,969) occurring in the last two months. Bengaluru has seen a total of 13,622 deaths in this period, with 66 percent of deaths (8,992) occurring in April and May 2021.