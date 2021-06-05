Shamima Begum claims she left the UK alone to join ISIS because she ‘did not want to be left behind by her friends’

SHAMIMA Begum claims she only left the UK to join ISIS as she did not want to be left behind by her friends.

The teenage daughter of ISIS left Britain for Syria in 2015, at the age of 15, to join the militant group with two schoolgirls.

3 Begum is currently being held at al-Roj camp in northern Syria Credit: Alba Sotorra / metfilm

3 In a new documentary, Begum says she made the trip to Syria because she “did not want to be the friend who was left behind” Credit: Return: Life After Isis

She is currently being held in al-Roj camp in northern Syria after being stripped of her citizenship.

Speaking in a new documentary, Return: Life After ISIS, Begum has claimed that she and her friends were recruited online Reported by MailOnline.

She said: I knew it was a big decision, but I just felt compelled to make it quickly.

I did not want to be the friend left behind.

Begum, now 21, said the recruiters sought the guilt they felt when they saw Muslims suffering in the Syrian conflict.

In the account, which was the first she had given since leaving the UK, the young woman said she was the black sheep of her family and was young and naive when she made the decision to leave.

She joined her Bethnal Green classmates – Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana – to flee the UK, she said, because she wanted to help people in war-torn Syria.

In the documentary Begum cries when she talks about the loss of her three children during the Syrian war.

She wanted to kill herself because of grief, she said.

Earlier this week Spanish director Alba Sotorra said Begum was not a threat to anyone as she was completely broken and needed help.

Sotorra met Begum in the spring of 2020 at a Syrian refugee camp, where she reminded the Brit that she was so traumatized she was unable to express herself.

Speaking of TheTimes, Sotorra said: “In the beginning, Shamima was like a ghost sitting there, covered, lifeless, like a puppet, a doll.”

Sotorra, who is making a film about a workshop run by Kurdish women living in Camp Roj.

It was there that Sotorra first met Begum.

“Her lack of ability to express her feelings made me feel deeply sad for her,” she recalls.

Then, maybe two or three months after I met him, we had this game with the kids.

“The children were playing kites. Shamima was always very quiet.

“And she sat in one of these carts looking. I saw a tear drop from her eye. It was the first time.

In the film, which was shot in 2019, she said that after the death of her third child, a boy, she stayed up all night with his body.

She said: “He was my last hope, he was the only thing that kept me alive. I did not know how. That day I just cried for all my children. I cried for all of them. No one can to help me, no one could help me. do everything “.

Begum said she felt like she wanted to kill herself after her daughter died while she was pregnant with her third child.

She said: “When she died it was very difficult because I just felt so lonely and I felt like my whole world was falling apart in front of me and there was nothing I could do.

“I felt it was my fault I did not get them out soon.

“When she died at that moment I just wanted to kill myself. I felt like I could no longer get up to run anymore when there were bombs.

“The only thing that kept me alive was my baby I was pregnant with. I felt like I had to do it right by taking it out and giving it a normal life.”

She has urged the British to keep an “open mind” about her return to the UK with the change in her appearance the biggest allusion she has been de-radicalized.

In thedocumentaryshe prays: “I would say to people in the UK, give me a second chance because I was still young when I left.

“I would ask them to put aside everything they had heard about me and have an open mind about why I left and who I am now as a person.”

Mutant threat Surge Covid testing placed in two new areas to stop the spread of Indian strain ‘WHO OPRAH?’ Sophie & Edward mock Meg & Harry interview but say they are ‘still family’ KEEP YOUR DISTANCE Social distancing and masks on public transport ‘will stay’ after June 21st P .TRAGIC CONCLUSION Homeless woman dies unaware of $ 900k inheritance as she could not be traced The last ENRICHMENT N Brit wins EuroMillions top prize by collecting a staggering $ 111 million – now check your numbers

But in February Begumlost a legal battle to return to the UK for a court appeal over the revocation of its British citizenship.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the Government and said it could not return to the UK for a court case to claim its British passport for public safety.

Lord Reed said her legal attempt to claim her British citizenship should be postponed until it is no longer considered a threat to national security.