Accident on a ship loaded with chemicals causes one of the biggest environmental disasters in Sri Lanka · Global Voices

On May 20, 2021, a Singaporean container ship Perla X-Press HAD It caught fire IN Deti Laccadive, 18 miles off the Colombian coast of Sri Lanka. After a week of trying to put out the fire, the ship was declared a total loss and had began to sink releasing the incinerated waste. X-Press Pearl bearing 1,486 containersof chemicals and cosmetics, including 28 containers of plastic pellets and 25 tons of highly flammable nitric acid and sodium hydroxide, which were loaded from a port in Gujarat, India. In addition to the burnt debris, it also threatens an oil spill as the ship had more than 300 tons of fuel in its tanks.
Explosions were heard as the ship burned in the fire for the past two weeks and burnt debris and oil debris has already caused massive damage on the coastline near Sri Lanka. The size of the damage makes it one of the worst environmental disasters of Sri Lanka.
Rangana journalist Shamil Fernando shares footage of the sinking ship recorded by the Sri Lankan navy:
Recent footage of the sinking ship #MVXPressPearl.
Visual Courtesy @srilanka_navy #lka #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/EiAj15AJ1Q
Rangana Shamil Fernando (@ranganashamil) June 3, 2021
It is said that, the ship had a nitric acid leak that had started on May 11 and the ship arrived in Sri Lanka seeking help as other nearby ports refused to allow it to leak.
Journalist Azzam Ameen shares footage from the Sri Lankan Air Force:
The impact of the marine environment is severe: images of the Sri Lankan Air Force of fire and coastal areas at 13.00 PM today #MVXPressPearl pic.twitter.com/ZEFKKXGl3L
Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) May 26, 2021
Sri Lankan Navy has escaped 25 crew members from the cargo ship after the blasts tore up parts. Indian Navy assisted in fire explosion control.
# OperationSagarAaraksha2 Container loaded chemical vessel #MVXPressPearl sank and touched the bottom. Superstructure part and visible fwd part. 3 #ICG Ships including PCV Samudra Prahari readiness in PR configuration for response. Evaluation by rescuers in progress. pic.twitter.com/Ngi9xW7jYH
Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 2, 2021
Environmental damage
Waves of microplastics and waste incinerated from the burning vessel have already arrived popular beaches near Negombo in the last two weeks.
Ocean Conservative Maleesha Gunawardana wrote on Twitter:
Nearly 3 billion plastic pellets may have been released into our waters. With a potential oil spill also when the ship sinks, we are witnessing the worst marine pollution catastrophe of our lifetime in Sri Lanka. #MVXPressPearl #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/iTmqs3nDD2
Maleesha Gunawardana (@Maleesha_G) June 2, 2021
Sri Lankan authorities have stopped fishing on an 80-kilometer coast that touched over 5000 fishing boats and the livelihood of the fishermen depended on them.
Sri Lanka Environmental Protection Organization Pearl Defender tweeted regular updates about the disaster.
Sri Lanka’s WP coastline is now covered #PletetPlastike
This is an unprecedented disaster of the marine environment!
The entire fishing industry in the western half of #SriLanka & South of #India will be severely affected for the foreseeable future
Ic: Colombo Newspaper #mvxpresspearl pic.twitter.com/H8gswcVOiD
Pearl Defenders (@PearlProtectors) May 27, 2021
Stretching from Wattala to Negombo, the coast is heavily polluted. Debris such as shipwrecks, parts of floating containers, incinerated cargoes and chemicals along with oil and ash have covered the surrounding sea. The impact on the marine environment is severe. #MVXPRESSPEARL # shipwreck #lka pic.twitter.com/DeZsjWFM8C
Pearl Defenders (@PearlProtectors) May 26, 2021
The organization also highlighted the consequences in a statement on Facebook:
Large areas of the West Province coast have been affected due to the recent crash of the MV X-Press Pearl. Due to the complexity of its cargo, several environmental challenges have emerged. These include high toxic levels both at sea and on the coast. A spill of marine oil, ash and ship debris at sea and on the coast, large quantities of plastic pellets were dumped into the ocean that now cover large parts of the coastline along the west side of Sri Lanka, toxic fumes mixed with monsoon rains resulting in toxic rain and poor air quality.
Hemantha Withanage, Executive Director of the Center for Environmental Justice Sri Lanka wrote in Groundviews:
Although the impact on biodiversity has not yet been assessed, there are some reefs located in the area and the fauna and flora associated with the rocks will be seriously affected. Turtles, moray eels and stingray are washed on beaches.
Rescue efforts
Hundreds of members of the armed forces and other personnel are helping cleaning to remove debris at dozens of locations across the coast.
Journalist Roel Raymond Tweets:
Cleaning the debris from #MVXPressPearl Go
for the 6th day.
14 priority areas have been identified and MEPA says there is steady progress #SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/oYvpoRxb7V
Roel Raymond (@kataclysmichaos) June 1, 2021
Sri Lankan authorities are developing strategies to mitigate environmental damage and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.
MEPA has prepared a strategic plan in case there is an oil spill from the disasters #MVXPressPearl anije – @ NewsCenterLkhttps://t.co/MtXdUxBuNE #LKA #SriLanka #XPressPearl
Tweet in Sri Lanka (@SriLankaTweet) June 3, 2021
or video released by the Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority on Facebook shows how small plastic parts from the sinking ship MV X-Press Pearl are being carefully removed.
However, the fear is that the currents will take over the waste off the west coast of Sri Lanka. Charitha Pattiaratchi, Professor at the University of Western Australia, shared a projection of plastic pipe path:
Buvini Liyanagamage IT professional tweets:
# Breaking
#MVxpressPearl The captain, chief engineer and second engineer were barred from leaving #SriLanka by order of # Kolombo Court of Additional Magistrates.#lanka # kolombo # covid19 # marine pic.twitter.com/cPJJWRpio2
Buvini Liyanagamage (@BuviniL) June 1, 2021
This sparked a debate over the country’s legal framework for such issues. Kamanthi Wickramasinghe argued in an Oped in the Daily Mirror Online that Sri Lanka does not have a proper legal framework and prevention strategy to deal with a major maritime disaster like this.
