Funny cabinet minister proud of saving illegal music tours in little Liechtenstein





A cabinet minister has been mocked for boasting about a deal to save visa-free music tours in Liechtenstein, a deal the UK rejected for the EU with 27 seats. Oliver Dowden was criticized after revealing a trade agreement with three European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states included a chapter to remove barriers for performing artists and their teams. Glad that our new trade agreement with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein will allow musicians, performers and support teams to easily visit there, the culture secretary wrote on Twitter. In fact, the small print of the text revealed that no final agreement has been reached with Iceland and the agreement with Norway may not start for another year. Moreover, the purpose of the agreement is identical to that offered by the EU in the Brexit trade talks which, as The Independent discovered in January, the UK declined. Recommended < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Weather in the UK: The latest Met Office forecast < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein reach trade agreements with the UK < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> The supervisor supposed to monitor Australia’s trade deal will not yet exist when the deal is signed A traveler wrote on Twitter Mr. Dowden to say: In 22 years of touring I have done 5 concerts in Norway, 2 concerts in Iceland and * check notes * 0 concerts in Liechtenstein. And Owen Roberts, a Welsh guitarist and composer, said: I look forward to the next tsunami of work in Liechtenstein. However, from 20 years of experience, it may be better to be able to do a tour easily in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain (and the Balearics), Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, Finland …. Liechtenstein Alpine Microstat is only 160 square kilometers in size and has a population of just under 39,000 roughly the same as Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk. The capital Vaduz boasts 5,696 inhabitants. The power of music and its theatrical scene is unknown. The EFTA deal comes amid growing criticism of the government for refusing to reopen talks with the EU to ease the mountain of bureaucracy faced by UK tour artists when pandemic restrictions are eased. Despite Boris Johnsons’ high-profile promise to fix the crisis, little if any conversation has taken place and the artists have been promised mere advice on the obstacles they face. Mr Dowden angered organizations representing creative artists when he said it was up to them to use their lobbying power to resolve the crisis, rather than the responsibility of governments. The Union of Musicians, One Dance UK, Equity, BECTU, the Fashion Roundtable, the London Theater Association, the British Orchestra Association are among the bodies seeking a visa waiver scheme. It would allow short-term visits on a reciprocal basis, generally meaning 90 out of every 180 days. The agreement with the EFTA states allows its performers to visit every 90 days within a six-month period. When a similar EU proposal was rejected, ministers claimed it would undermine the policy of ending the free movement of citizens after Brexit.

