Free car seat checks by certified child occupant safety technicians are being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10 at the Ashley Booth Griffin Child Care Center at 723 East Main Street in Bradford.
For car seat controls, appointments are required but not required. For those wishing to make an appointment call CARE at 814-362-4621 or email [email protected] Parents / guardians are required to bring the vehicle manual and car seat instructions if available. Proper fitting requires the child to be present.
CARE is the lead agency for Safe Kids Pennsylvania-McKean County Partner and is collaborating with the PA Traffic Injury Prevention Project, a program of the American Academy of Pediatrics Chapter PA, to hold the car seat safety event.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages one to thirteen. Car seats and boosters are one of the easiest ways to keep your baby safe.
When properly installed and used, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a collision by up to 71%. For the maximum safety of child passengers, parents and carers should refer to the following reference for the proper use of children’s content and to help determine which braking system is most appropriate to protect children based on age and size ( Safe Kids Pennsylvania):
Under Pennsylvania law, babies must face backwards by age 2 in a baby seat or reversible nest with rear view. Children riding in the back seats have the best protection for the head, neck and back. Never place a rear car seat in front of an active air bag.
A child in a front seat must be at least 2 years old and meet the manufacturer’s minimum height and weight. Children should be seated in child restraints with a harness, in the back seat, for as long as possible.
Once children have grown up from their front seats, they should be seated in the seat positioning seats, in the back seat. Children between the ages of 4 and at least 8 years old should be placed in an extra seat unless they are 49 feet tall. The booster seat can only be used with vehicle lap and shoulder strap. Seat belts fit properly when the lap belt is placed on the upper thighs and the shoulder strap should be adjusted so that it passes into the center of the shoulder and chest. If possible, children should continue to use a booster seat if their knees do not bend over the front edge of the vehicle seat when the child is properly seated with his back to the touch of the seat cushion.
When children exceed their lifting positions, (at least eight years old or 49 years old) they can use the rear seat belts, if fitted properly (the lap belt extends across the upper thighs and the shoulder strap fits across the center of the shoulder and chest).
Remember: All children under the age of 13 must be in the back seat.
Safe Kids Pennsylvania – McKean County Partner is a partnership of community organizations, businesses and individuals committed to promoting child safety and injury prevention through education, collaboration and advocacy.
