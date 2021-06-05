Explanator: What is a global minimum tax and what does it mean?

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) rich countries reached a landmark agreement on Saturday backing the creation of a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, an agreement that could then form the basis of an agreement in all over the world. Read more

Such an agreement aims to end what U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a “30-year race to the bottom of corporate tax levels” as countries compete to lure multinationals.

WHY A MINIMUM GLOBAL TAX?

Large economies aim to discourage multinationals from shifting profits – and tax revenues – to low-tax countries, no matter where their sales are made.

Increasingly, revenues from intangible sources such as drug patents, software, and intellectual property royalties have migrated to these jurisdictions, allowing companies to avoid paying higher taxes in their traditional countries of origin.

WHERE ARE THE CONVERSATIONS?

The G7 agreement fuels a much broader existing effort. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has been coordinating tax negotiations between 140 countries for years on rules for taxing cross-border digital services and curbing tax base erosion, including a global minimum corporate tax.

The OECD and G20 countries aim to reach consensus on both by the middle of the year, but talks on a global corporate minimum are technically simpler and less controversial. If a broad consensus is reached, it will be extremely difficult for any low-tax country to try to block an agreement.

The minimum is expected to make up the bulk of the $ 50 billion – $ 80 billion in additional tax that the OECD estimates that firms will end up paying globally under agreements on both fronts.

HOW WILL MINIMAL GLOBAL WORK BE?

The global minimum tax rate would apply to overseas profits.

Governments could still set whatever local level of corporate tax they want, but if companies pay lower rates in a given country, their governments can “replenish” their taxes to the minimum level, eliminating the advantage of relocation. of profits.

The OECD said last month that governments broadly agreed on the basic minimum tax model, but not the rate. Tax experts say this is the most acute issue, although the G7 deal creates strong momentum around the 15% -plus level.

Other items yet to be negotiated include whether investment funds and real estate investment trusts should be recovered when the new rate is implemented and ensured that it is in line with U.S. tax reforms that intended to prevent erosion.

WHAT ELSE

A G20 summit scheduled for Venice next month will see if the G7 deal receives broad support from the world’s largest developing and developing countries.

Much remains to be ironed out – including the metric that will determine how and in which multinational companies the tax will be applied.

The G7 communiqué left open what will happen in the meantime about digital service taxes for the big tech companies in the various jurisdictions, which the United States wanted to remove as soon as it was a deal.

It only says that there should be “proper coordination between the implementation of the new international tax rules and the abolition of all Digital Service Taxes”.

Any final deal could have far-reaching consequences for low-tax countries and tax havens.

The Irish economy has flourished with the influx of billions of dollars in investment from multinationals. Dublin, which has resisted the European Union’s efforts to harmonize its tax rules, is unlikely to accept a higher minimum rate without war.

However, the battle for low-tax countries is less likely to be about destroying general talks and more about building support for a minimum rate as close to 12.5% ​​of it or seeking certain exemptions.

