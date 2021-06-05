Not smart enough to offer a blanket loan moratorium, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is more of a marathon than a sprint, and securing a blanket moratorium would be like using a sledgehammer to break a nut, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said today.

He questioned the need to deploy more resources than is necessary when the journey forward can be long and challenging.

Knowing that those in need of temporary relief have the opportunity and those who can afford it have resumed repayments, is the blanket moratorium a wise thing to restore, especially when we know we have to choose our resources? he wrote in a comment published in The Star.

The government may also have to significantly compensate banks for a measure that was not even necessary in the first place, he said.

He noted that while the government could obtain and mobilize any resources necessary for the public good, using emergency powers, any mandatory measures should be commensurate with a compensation to the party that provided its resources.

He argued that granting a blanket moratorium makes no financial sense, especially in a tight resource situation for a potentially long war against an enemy that could turn out without warning.

I would prefer to direct those resources in the form of help or subsidies to the brandies and the business segment that needs them the most, he added.

He described an empty moratorium as an “unnecessarily self-destructive, over-specified solution” that he likened to “cutting our noses to hurt our faces”.

‘Opportunistic neighborhoods, populist agenda’

Regarding his recent media quote saying the government could not force banks to grant a blanket moratorium, Tengku Zafrul said this was then taken out of context by opportunistic neighborhoods promoting their populist agenda.

He said the Malaysian Central Bank Act and the Financial Services Act do not provide the finance minister with the authority to instruct banks to grant an automatic moratorium.

Further, he said under the current Emergency Ordinance, any new legislation must be approved by the Cabinet and then submitted to Yang di-Pertuan Agong for royal approval.

He said even if the government decided to play the populist card and force the country’s business community to reinstate measures such as a blanket moratorium, the risk would be that investor confidence in Malaysia’s policies would be affected for a long time.

While the rule of law is essential for a sustainable market, governments that indiscriminately invoke emergency powers can result in parties being forced to terminate or change contracts, which in turn would seriously affect business and investment. next, said Tengku Zafrul.

He said this could have far-reaching implications that could lead in one direction to the country’s capital markets and trigger an outflow of funds which, in turn, could affect the value of ringgits and increase the cost of doing so. business collectively, causing many long – term consequences in the economies of nations.

Why create a financial and banking crisis?

We already have a public and economic health crisis to manage; why throw a potential financial and banking crisis into the mix? he asked.

The Minister said that it is neither right nor responsible for the government to take all these risks just for the sake of enabling a blanket moratorium for all, especially when we know that at least 80% of borrowers do not need it and the banks are already providing or providing targeted assistance to borrowers who are really seeking this relief.

Recalling the first national blockade under the movement control order last year, Tengku Zafrul said at the time, little was known about the virus and, with vaccines still a pipe dream, no one in the world knew how to contain it.

During that period, the government prepared various measures, including a six-month automatic moratorium that Bank Negara Malaysia and the banking sector agreed to provide for all borrowers.

Everyone enjoyed it, from the B40, M40 and T20, to businesses, big and small. Whether they needed it or not, the rich, the elite, large corporations and even companies that recorded massive profits benefited, he said.

85% of borrowers resumed repayments

After the moratorium expired in September 2020, about 85% of borrowers resumed repayments, which Tengku Zafrul said is a strong indication that most Malaysians were able to continue repaying their loans.

Since then, he said, the banking sector has been strategically focused on 15% of struggling borrowers, offering opportunities between a three-month moratorium or a six-month 50% repayment cut, which were extended through follow-up aid packages. .

He said a good number of borrowers have also been given other repayment options specific to their financial circumstances.

So far, we have channeled over RM200 billion in aid, benefiting 20 million Malaysians and 2.4 million businesses, he said, adding that the country’s 6% growth rate in March 2021 signaled a good economic recovery.

More than 100 billion RM of ongoing measures are still available from previous packages to support people, businesses and the economy, the minister said.

Restoring a blanket moratorium would end up hurting the public itself as the main investors or major shareholders of banks in Malaysia are actually public institutions.

In the case of general rakia owned by banks. After all, it is rakyat who will receive the lowest dividends from the EPF, Amanah Saham Bumiputera (a fund under the PNB) or Tabung Haji, etc., if banks suffer losses through a blanket moratorium, he said.

He added that part of his responsibility as finance minister is to avoid making decisions based on narrow short-term interests that aim to serve a populist agenda and do what is right for the people, the stability of the country’s market and profitability. long term.