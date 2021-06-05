After facing criticism for handling the second wave, Goa prepares to protect children from third w- Edexlive

Criticized for poor preparation and treatment of the second wave, the Pramod Sawant government in Goa appears to have attacked the blocks quickly to prepare for the next imminent wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, which experts say is expected to affect children. Nearly 100 people died due to lack of oxygen at the state roof health institute, Goa Medical College at the peak of the second wave, a tragedy which had raised a question mark over the treatment of the second wave by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

In an effort to prepare for the third wave, Sawant appears to have held the reins of the health administration, as chairman of the newly formed Special Task Force, which he has formed to deal with the impending crisis. The force has already begun tracking over 120 pediatricians in the state, who will be given key skills, such as fan training from next week. According to Sawant, nurses will also be trained to handle Covid-related emergencies ahead of children during the third wave.

“There are about 120 pediatricians in Goa. In addition to the older pediatricians, we will train the rest of them in ventilation surgeries. The nurses will also be trained,” according to Sawant. The training program for doctors and nurses is expected to start on June 7. In addition to the fatal oxygen crisis, the lack of trained manpower, as well as shortcomings in the existing health infrastructure, were some of the key elements that led to criticism of the state government during the second wave, where the state witnessed nearly 3,000 new infections in days.

Videos of overcrowded hospitals, where patients moved to sleep in folded cardboard boxes, also went viral, leading to the condemnation of the functioning of the Ministry of Health. The Goa government’s failure to impose restrictions on visitors entering the state, particularly from Maharashtra and Karnataka, which also reported a significant number of infections in a short span of time had also led to an unprecedented opening in cases on the state coast .

However, the lessons seem to have been taken – at least for now – by the Sawant-led administration, with the special working group already in the process of correcting the gaps that were collected during the second wave. A member of the force told IANS that a special SOP was being drafted by the Goa government, specifically dealing with the general COVID treatment for children.

“PSV will be comprehensive. It will not only deal with the treatment protocol, but will also cover the counseling aspect of children who are affected by COVID,” the member said on condition of anonymity. The member also said that counselors, from both the private and public sectors, would also specifically help children suffering from COVID. “Counseling is critical for children, especially in a health crisis like this. A special module is being created,” he said.

The state government has already launched an information program to vaccinate parents who have children under the age of 10, in an effort to stop the severity of the spread of the infection to children before the third wave. The Government of Goa is also in the process of increasing the infrastructure for critical pediatric patient care, which includes setting up a 60-bed pediatric intensive care unit (PICU).

“PICU beds will increase from eight to 14 in the existing PICU at GMC and a new PICU 60 beds – 30 beds each, in the super-specialty block. We have also made a decision that at any time 20 beds in an existing ICU , can be transformed into a pediatric ICU, “according to Sawant, whose task force is overseeing the infrastructure creation process. A neonatal intensive care unit is also being set up, he said. Most of the pediatric equipment, Sawant said, would be placed on the newly created super-specialty arm of Goa Medical College. “Emergency facilities for children will also be located in the hospitals of South Goa and North Goa districts,” he said.