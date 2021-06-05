Mali opposition supporters gather as France warns ruling junta

Protesters hold signs in Bamako Independence Square on June 4, 2021 as M5-RFP staged a rally to mark its first anniversary AFP

Supporters of Mali’s M5 opposition movement staged a rally Friday, with the group ready to join the government after the country’s second crisis-stricken coup in nine months.

Several hundred M5 supporters gathered in a central square in the capital Bamako, AFP reporters said, to commemorate the founding of the movement, which sparked mass protests last year.

But the long-planned rally took place after strong Colonel Assimi Goita, who led a coup on the eve of the protests, ousted the civilian president and transitional prime minister on May 24.

The second putch has caused diplomatic unrest, prompting the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to suspend the Mountain.

France on Friday suspended joint military operations with Malian forces and stopped providing military advice.

The former colonial power has thousands of troops stationed in the Sahel to help fight the jihadist violence that erupted in Mali in 2012 and now threatens the region.

“The mountain must look for other partners, France is not the only country in the world,” said Abdoulaye Cisse, a new member of the M5 in protest.

Not everyone agreed.

Civil servant Kalou Sow said “the Malian people should be grateful to France”, but acknowledged that “eight years without results is not easy”.

Observers were closely monitoring Friday’s rally to hint at Mali’s future political direction.

Goita could name a leading M5 figure as his new prime minister, a move some argue could soften international criticism of the second coup.

The colonel is expected to be formally appointed interim president of Mali on Monday, paving the way for the appointment of a civilian prime minister – a key international requirement.

‘Guarantees’

France’s defense ministry said the suspension of its military co-operation was a “conservative and temporary measure” pending “guarantees” that the ruling military would hold elections in February 2022.

The Mountain Armed Forces are poorly equipped in their fight with highly mobile insurgents.

They depend heavily on the air force and the oversight provided by the 5,100 Barkhane force.

The French mission has fighter jets and drones at a base near Niamey, the capital of neighboring Niger, as well as access to French military satellites and Allied intelligence.

French army spokesman Frederic Barbry told AFP that Barkhane troops would continue to operate in Mali but joint operations with the country’s army have been suspended.

This also applies to military training and to the international alliance of special forces initiated by France, known as Takuba, Barby added.

A Western diplomat, who requested anonymity, said French troops in practice are no longer moving away from their bases.

However, French forces will continue to launch airstrikes on jihadist leaders, the diplomat added.

The Mountain Junta did not comment on France’s decision.

Influential imam

On August 18 last year, Goita led army officers to oust President-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and bloody jihadist insurgency.

The M5 had led the protests against Keita in 2020, but was later sidelined in the military-dominated administration after the coup.

This transitional government pledged to reform the constitution by October and hold elections in February next year.

But the M5 became a vocal critic, calling the transitional government a “disguised military regime”.

However, there has been a rapprochement between the group and the military since the May 24 coup.

Goita has said he would prefer to name an M5 figure as his prime minister and the group nominated one of its cadres, Choguel Maiga, as a candidate.

But this election in turn has raised questions about the future of Mali, especially regarding the possible role of religious leader Mahmoud Dicko, who is close to Maiga.

The influential imam was seen as the M5 figure during the anti-Keita protests, but later distanced himself from the movement.

Maiga is also a vocal critic of the 2015 Algiers peace agreement, a shaky deal between the central government and several armed groups.

The agreement, which has never been fully implemented, is seen as essential to ending the dire Mali conflict.

Speaking on Friday, Maiga vowed that Mali would “respect our international commitments which are not contrary to the fundamental interests of the Malian people”, adding that there was no international commitment that was “essentially against the interests of Mali”.

He told people gathering in Bamako that Mali needed a helping hand from its allies but that “investment sanctions, threats will only complicate the situation”.