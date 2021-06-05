Lioness at Tamil Nadu Zoo Dies of Coronavirus, Nine Others Infected

Initially, a lioness underwent Covid-19 at Tamil Nadu, while nine other pride members tested positive for the virus, an official said.
Nine-year-old lioness ‘Neela’, who was in the safari area, died of the virus on Thursday, while nine of the 11 animals in the same park tested positive for Covid-19, according to officials at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur.
The park, which covers 602 acres in Vandalur, about 35 kilometers outside the city, has remained closed due to the blockade imposed by Covid-19.
It is surrounded by lush vegetation and fauna and is home to various species of wildlife, including the star turtle, the reticulated python, the gnat crocodile, the Indian cobra, the sambar, the common otter, the lion-tailed macaque, Asian lions and elephants and chimpanzees.
An official announcement from the park said the lions fell ill on May 26 when five of them housed in the safari park area showed loss of appetite and occasional coughing. The internal veterinary team took immediate action to inspect and treat the animals. A team of experts was also delegated from the Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS) to join Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) veterinarians in investigating and deciding on the next course of treatment, a statement said. for press release issued by zoo officials.
Animal blood samples were collected and sent to TANUVAS and the nasal swab, rectal swab and fecal samples of 11 lions were sent to the National Institute for High Safety Diseases (NIHSAD) Bhopal, one of the four institutes authorized to received SARS CoV-2 testing in captive animals.
“According to the results of laboratory tests provided by the Institute, samples from nine lions out of 11 envoys tested positive for the virus,” the statement said. To determine whether or not the reported findings were in the nature of false positives or the lioness could have died from contemporary diseases, samples were sent today (June 4) to the Indian Institute of Veterinary Research, Bareilly and the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology. Hyderabad, said the release.
All lions, which tested positive, are currently under close observation and in a prescribed treatment regimen by the veterinary team and TANUVAS experts. The park has followed precautions as described by the Central Zoo Authority and Central and State governments.
Animal caregivers and helpers have already received their COVID-19 vaccine. A special group of animal keepers was engaged for every pride of the lions. Personal protective equipment has become mandatory for animal keepers, veterinarians and field personnel visiting the area.
In May, eight Asian lions at a Hyderabad zoo tested positive for COVID-19 making it the first such case in the country. Days after reports of the first such case surfaced in Hyderabad, a lion at the Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh was tested positive while another was suspected of having contracted with the climb.
According to the co-director of the Indian Institute of Veterinary Research, Dr KP Singh, 16 specimens of 14 Asian lions in the Etawah Safari Park were sent to the institute to perform RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. “On Thursday (May 6), one lion tested positive for the virus, while another was considered a suspected case. The remaining 12 lions tested negative,” Singh said.
The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change had issued an advice to close all zoos, national parks, tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries to visitors until further orders to control the spread of the pandemic. According to reports, lions and tigers had tested positive at zoos in Barcelona (Spain) and the Bronx in the United States.
(With entries from PTI)
For in-depth, objective and most importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine