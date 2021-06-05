Arrested woman Mehul Choksi will write to Queen Elizabeth to demand her husband’s safe return to Antigua





Mehul Choksis’s wife, Priti Choksi, has said that the family and lawyers of the fugitive businessmen were drafting a petition to the Queen of England that her husband return from Dominica to Antigua, where he is a citizen. Priti said she would write to the Queen to make sure her husband gets justice as she is the head of state of Antigua and Barbuda, Indian Express reports. I will tell her that one of her subjects has been abducted and subjected to human rights violations. I will urge her to intervene and make sure my husband is sent home to Antigua. Antigua and Barbuda is a constitutional monarchy and part of the British Commonwealth, with Queen Elizabeth II officially its ruling monarch and head of state since 1981. Although most of the Queen’s powers on the islands are exercised by the governor-general, the Queen makes reserves of power. certain only she can exercise. Diamantaire is one of the main defendants in the 13,500-kroner Punjab National Bank fraud, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, who is also facing extradition to the UK. Choksi, on the other hand, had gained citizenship in Antigua and relocated there when the issue of fraud began to arise, taking refuge under its anti-deportation laws. Choksi is currently fighting a legal battle against his deportation to India in a high court in Dominica, where his legal team and family claim he was sent against his will and beaten, claiming a conspiracy between Indian authorities and antiguan . Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne, however, has suggested that Choksi may have taken a boat trip to Dominica with his girlfriend. Priti has denied the claim, saying the mysterious woman was known to the family and that her husband was unjustly targeted. The Antiguan government has reportedly said it prefers Choksi to be deported directly to India from Dominica.

