Nigeria bans Twitter After Presidents’ Tweet has been deleted





DAKAR, Senegal Nigeria has blocked Twitter after its social media site deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari threatening separatist groups in the southeast of the country who had been responsible for attacks on government offices. The government suspended Twitter, which is used by millions of Nigerians, on Friday night after a government official called the presence of microblogging platforms in Nigeria highly suspected. Ministry of Information posted the announcement of Twitter Suspension on Twitter.

Twitter users in Nigeria expressed outrage at blocking one of the key points they need to criticize their government for and try to hold it accountable. Many bypassed the suspension by using private networks to access the service, raising questions about how effective the ban would be.

In a tweet deleted from Twitter on Wednesday, Mr Buhari drew a link between Nigeria’s civil war decades ago and attacks on offices of the national election commission by arsonists and gunmen. Most of the attacks have been in the southeast, which declared itself the Republic of Biafra in the 1960s and waged a devastating war for secession. Mr Buhari, who has 4.1 million followers on Twitter, was a commander on the side of the Nigerian government during the war. Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the devastation and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigeria Civil War, he wrote in the already deleted post. Those who went through the war will treat them in the language they understand. Some saw his words as a threat of genocide against the Igbo ethnic group that is the majority in southeastern Nigeria. Twitter said the tweaks violate its policy of abusive behavior. Mr Buhari came to office in 2015 in the first peaceful transition of power between the two parties, but his previous rule in Nigeria was like a new general in the 1980s after he took power in a coup. Since independence in 1960, Nigeria has been subject to many decades of oppressive military rule.

Nigerian Twitter users have played a major role in trying to hold their government to account. The platform was one of the main forms of communication and publicity for protesters at EndSARS, a youth-led movement that began with calls to abolish an abusive police unit and led to much broader demands for better governance in most democracies. Greater West Africa.

At a news conference after Mr Buharis ‘tweet was deleted, Information Minister Lai Mohammed compared Twitters’ actions in Nigeria to what the company did after the US Capitol riots in January, including the banning of the former President Donald J. Trump. When people were burning police stations and killing police officers in Nigeria during EndSARS, for Twitter it was about the right to protest, he said. But when something similar happened in the Capitol, it became an uprising. The reason for blocking Twitter, said Mr. Mohammed later, was the continued use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the existence of Nigerian corporations. In Aprill, Tha Twitter that it was opening its first office in Africa in Ghana because the country was a supporter of free speech, internet freedom and an open internet. Some analysts considered the move a disappointment for Nigeria, which is home to a thriving technology industry. Internet or social media closures are used more and more by governments around the world, especially in election periods. Countries that have censored Twitter include China and Iran.

Twitter worked on some mobile carriers and not others on Saturday, according to tests conducted by Reuters in Lagos and Abuja. Facebook and WhatsApp are the social networks used by most Nigerians, but the country’s intellectuals, activists and journalists tend to draw attention to Twitter and many were able to continue posting on Twitter after the ban. Thank God for the VPN that was taking place on Twitter in Nigeria on Saturday, and many Nigerians took to the platform to comment that Africa’s greatest democracy was showing disturbing signs of dictatorship in suppressing the right to free speech. The suspension of Twitter in Nigeria is just another way of declaring that human rights do not matter, said in a tweet Osai Ojigho, the country director of Amnesty International in Nigeria. This is a dangerous precedent. We must resist any attempt for a dictatorship, wrote Editi Effiong, a journalist who covered EndSARS. The last move of a failing government is always trying to silence anyone who claims to be failing, posted Mark Essien, a Nigerian entrepreneur and software developer. Even some government officials continued to post on Twitter. You did not receive the memorandum! a Nigerian Twitter user made a Twitter post to Sharon Ikeazor, the state minister for the environment, after she posted a tweet about an event on plastic pollution Saturday morning. Which VPN are you using? asked another.







