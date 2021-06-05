International
G7 nations reach historic agreement on global tax reform
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left), US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland talking on the first day of the Seven Finance Ministers Meeting in Lancaster House in London on 4 June 2021
Stefan Rousseau | AFP | Getty Images
LONDONR The finance ministers of the most advanced economies, known as the Seventh Group, have backed a US proposal that requires corporations around the world to pay at least a 15% tax on profits.
“The G-7 finance ministers today, after many years of discussions, have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system, to make it appropriate for the global digital age and essential to ensure it is right in “so that the right companies pay the right taxes in the right places,” Finance Minister MBRishi Sunak announced in a video statement Saturday.
If finalized, it would represent a significant development in global taxation. G-7 members include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US
“We are committed to achieving a fair solution for the distribution of tax rights, with market countries granted tax rights with at least 20% of profit exceeding a margin of 10% for larger and more multinational enterprises. profitable,” according to a statement by G-7 finance ministers.
“We will ensure proper coordination between the implementation of the new international tax rules and the abolition of all Digital Services Taxes, and other similar measures, for all companies,” she said.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is in London for the face-to-face meeting, hailed the move as significant and unprecedented.
“That global minimum tax would end the race to the end of corporate taxation and provide justice for the middle class and people working in the US and around the world,” she wrote on Twitter.
President Joe Biden and his administration had initially suggested a global minimum tax rate of 21% in a bid to end a race to the end between different countries in attracting international business. However, after difficult negotiations, a compromise was reached to set the limit at 15%.
A global deal in this area would be good news for poor countries, which are trying to rebuild their economies after the coronavirus crisis.
But Biden’s idea was not met with the same level of excitement around the world. The United Kingdom, for example, did not immediately express its support for the proposal.
US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with a bipartisan group of members of Congress.
Swimming pool Getty Images News Getty Images
The issue can also be controversial within the European Union, where different member states receive different corporate tax rates and can attract big name firms doing so. Ireland’s tax rate, for example, is 12.5%, while that of France can be as high as 31%.
Speaking in April, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said smaller nations should be allowed to have lower tax rates as they do not have the same scale capacity as larger economies, the UK newspaper reported. Guardian.
The world’s most powerful economies have been in dispute over taxation for some time, especially after plans to tax more digital giants. The United States, under the presidency of Donald Trump, vehemently opposed digital tax initiatives in various countries and threatened to impose trade tariffs.
