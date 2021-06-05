More than 100 people killed in attack in Burkina Faso





OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso Gunmen killed about 100 civilians in an overnight attack on a village north of Burkina Faso, the government said Saturday, in one of the deadliest attacks in the West African country in years. The attackers struck overnight on Friday, killing residents of a village in the northeastern part of the country, near the border with Niger. They also burned houses and the village market, the government said in a statement. Burkina Faso and its neighbors in the Sahel region have faced a resurgence of extremist violence in recent years, many of them led by al-Qaeda-linked jihadists and the Islamic State. Since France launched a military intervention in 2013 to counter jihadist violence in Mali, many members of the remaining groups, including Al Qaeda affiliates, have moved south near the border with Burkina Faso.

The first alleged attacks by a jihadist group hit Burkina Faso in 2015, and the country, once one of the most stable nations in West Africa, has since been engulfed in a spiral of violence, facing hundreds of similar attacks, some carried out by jihadist groups and others by local rebels. They have attacked many villages, especially in the region known as Liptako-Gourma, a border area between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the attack took place on Friday. But soldiers have also killed a growing number of civilians, further fueling the discontent of local populations. The government described Friday’s violence attackers as terrorists, but no group has yet claimed responsibility. Rida Lyammouri, a Washington-based Sahel expert, said a group of gunmen believed to be linked to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara had initially attacked an artisanal mine in the area, before pursuing civilians.

They set fire to cars, homes, a local market and planted improvised explosive devices, said Mr Lyammouri, a senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based think tank. Mr Lyammuri added that the death toll was higher than officials had estimated. It is definitely one of the deadliest attacks in Burkina Faso in years, he said. Roch Kabore, president of Burkina Faso, stated a 72-hour period of national mourning after the attack. She said the interim number put the number of people killed at around 100. The deteriorating security situation has fueled one of the fastest resettlement crises in the world, with more than 1.2 million people forced to flee their homes in Burkina Faso, according to United Nations Humanitarian Office. The country is also hosting about 20,000 refugees from neighboring Mali who are seeking security from jihadist attacks. In March, attackers killed 137 people in coordinated attacks on villages in southwestern Niger. Some foreigners have also been taken hostage or killed in recent years. In 2019, two French soldiers were killed in a raid to rescue four French hostages, an American and a South Korean citizen. In April, two Spanish journalists and an Irish guard were also killed in an ambush southeast of Burkina Faso, near the border with Benin. Elian Peltier contributed to the report.







