Microsofts Bing Briefly Blocked Tank Man on Tiananmen Anniversary





Search engine Microsofts Bing briefly blocked images and videos of the famous Tiananmen Square tank on Friday, the anniversary of the 1989 Chinas massacre of pro-democracy protesters, in what the company said was a mistake. Users outside China reported that the search engine had returned the text results for a tank, like an unknown person, carrying shopping bags, which blocked a tank line in central Beijing after the killings became known. But Bings video and image files did not display references to the event. It was unclear how geographically widespread the filtering was. Images of the tank person have been routinely blocked inside China, as are other references to the military crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters, which left hundreds or more dead. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. From early Saturday, the site was turning back video and image results.

Microsoft is the only major foreign company running a censored search engine within China. It has struggled to appease country regulators, who censor the internet too much and worry about the security of technology made by American companies. For its part, the US government has punished more and more Chinese companies that it says are linked to online printing and surveillance. Chinas internet censorship usually gets even stronger around the anniversary of the Tiananmen killings. Authorities are blocking everything from pictures of candles and tanks to oblique references invented by Internet users to pass checks, such as using May 35 to signify June 4th.

Occasionally, that censorship pours over Chinese borders. Last year, the video chat app Zoom broke some virtual Tiananmen repression memorabilia organized by activists. The company eventually restored the activists’ accounts and said its blocks should not have affected people outside China. Microsoft began offering a filtered version of Bing for China in 2009. Within the country, a Bing search for the Dalai Lama, for example, finds Chinese state media accounts accusing the religious leader of inciting hatred and separatism. Outside of China, it brings pages like Wikipedia.

In 2019, Bing disappeared briefly from the Chinese internet, raising fears that one of the few alternative sites, however imperfect, to Chinese search engine Baidu had disappeared. Microsoft has adapted other products to meet China’s requirements. He has worked with China Electronics Technology Group, a state-owned manufacturer of electronics with close ties to the military, to provide a version of its Windows software that the Chinese government considers safe. This week, President Biden banned Americans from investing in that company and 59 others in China, arguing that they are involved in surveillance technology that authorities use to quell discontent and religious minorities. Microsofts professional social network, LinkedIn, runs a special, filtered version of the site within China. In March, Internet regulator Chinas reprimanded company executives for not censoring politically sensitive content ahead of a key meeting of Chinese lawmakers. Another tech company, Israeli web design firm Wix, was criticized this week for hacking a website run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on police orders in the city where China has stifled dissent. In a statement, the company apologized and said getting the site had been a mistake.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos