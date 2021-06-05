Meeting with the heads of international news agencies The President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin: Good evening, colleagues.

It is a pleasure to greet you all.

Our meetings at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum have become regular. They always wrap up their work at the Petersburg Forum, at least in their own way: asadessert, sweet, the most exciting part starts in their meetings. Hopefully, this will go the same way, too. Hello to everyone.

I would like to give the opening speech and give it to your moderator on the floor. I think it will be more interesting and helpful if we start the lively discussion right away.

Mr. Mikhailov, please.

TASS General Director Sergei Mikhailov: Good evening, Mr. President. Welcome, colleagues, ladies and gentlemen. Good evening, and in front of you is good night orven good morning.

I would like to thank you for the relevant tASS invitation. It would be an unforgivable regret of such a conversation over the second two years since we took a break last year.

Mr. President, today here are 16 heads of major news agencies. This time many of your countries have foreign TASS correspondents standing by, and they are always ready to help if needed.

Undoubtedly, the main drawback of the format of our meetings today is that it is impossible for the surprising and hospitable St. Petersburg. We are twice evaluators to assess the intensity in Neva this year I hope it will be an exception as this time we have nine new participants. In the introduction to the conversation, I will introduce our old friends and our new participants.

The time difference from Tokyo to New York is another problem, maybe not breakdown but dating atour factor. We will definitely consider it and give it to the floor plan for which breakfast is approaching or has already arrived.

Briefly about the format of the topics. I would like to force you to prepare a question that is of the utmost importance to you. You will have the opportunity to ask your second orthird question if we have enough time. I believe that our dialogue will be just as useful and will open seven meetings within the country.

Undoubtedly, this year and last year has always been unusual and sad. Theworld faced the impact of COVID-19, people are mourning for famous members, friends and compatriots while their countries suffer huge economic losses. This is the adisaster of global scale, which has changed and continues to change the world.

I would like to thank many of those present for supporting the TASS initiative to hold our News Photo Award competition, to which we fully dedicated COVID-19 this year. We even called him Overcoming COVID. About 4,000 photos were submitted to the competition from 84 countries. Let me remind you that the winner was Brais Lorenzo Couto from theEFE news agency, Spain.

Mr. President, TASS has reviewed the main, common topics, and the issue of COVID in 20202021 around the world is undoubtedly the main media topic that remains on today’s screens. So this is the first question our colleagues have entrusted me with to do your homework: How is Russia emerging from the pandemic? What do you think causes and affects the world?

To be continued.